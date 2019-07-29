Growls and Hugs for July 31 to Aug 7

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Parking

Please stay within the lines! Otherwise, it’s an accident waiting to happen.

Cellphone batteries

No store in town sells batteries for cellphones. Frustrating that the expectation is to throw away an otherwise perfectly good phone. Aren’t we suppose to be consuming less?

Police

Please patrol the main intersection on Highway 1 near Time Hortons. I never see police in that area and lots of traffic violations occur there.

Summer

Yay summer is finally here! Thank goodness! I was about to sell the house and move to Mexico. Guess I’ll stay…for now.

Friends

Ever since coming to Revelstoke, people visit. I like to think it’s for me, but who am I kidding. They love Revelstoke. I just have extra floor space and a couch. Meh. I’ll still take it.

Save-on-Foods vs. Southside

The war between grocery stores seems to be getting interesting. I’m going to get the popcorn ready to see what happens next.

ICBC

You’re taking all my money. Pretty soon I’ll have to push my car into Lake Revelstoke and buy a bike. Then again, bikes nowadays are just as expensive as cars. Maybe I’ll just get a yoyo instead.

Previous story
COLUMN: Remembering the character of a wine legend

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 27 degrees

Artist paddles through Revelstoke on way to ocean

Claire Dibble might be the first woman in recorded history to make the journey

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Amounts 10 to 15 mm

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Truck rolls off road, inches away from Kelowna home

Driver says he was trying to avoid a deer, RCMP believe an over-corrected turn may be the cause

Third cannabis retailer open for business in Salmon Arm

Downtown Cannabis owner says store defined by emphasis on education, hospitality

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Kelowna Chiefs’ GM passes away following battle with bacterial meningitis

Grant Sheridan was president and GM of the Kelowna Chiefs

Man arrested after lunging at woman with knife: Kelowna RCMP

Deven Christopher Rooney was found hiding in a closet after lunging a knife at a woman

Funds fight fires in North Okanagan

Regional District granted $100,000 from province

Wildfire west of Kamloops

The fire is an estimated 2 hectares in size near Savona

Police search Shuswap community for two bald men connected to Highway 1 collision

Salmon Arm RCMP say men may be attempting to hitch ride out of area

Most Read