Growls and Hugs for July 31 to Aug 7

Parking

Please stay within the lines! Otherwise, it’s an accident waiting to happen.

Cellphone batteries

No store in town sells batteries for cellphones. Frustrating that the expectation is to throw away an otherwise perfectly good phone. Aren’t we suppose to be consuming less?

Police

Please patrol the main intersection on Highway 1 near Time Hortons. I never see police in that area and lots of traffic violations occur there.

Summer

Yay summer is finally here! Thank goodness! I was about to sell the house and move to Mexico. Guess I’ll stay…for now.

Friends

Ever since coming to Revelstoke, people visit. I like to think it’s for me, but who am I kidding. They love Revelstoke. I just have extra floor space and a couch. Meh. I’ll still take it.

Save-on-Foods vs. Southside

The war between grocery stores seems to be getting interesting. I’m going to get the popcorn ready to see what happens next.

ICBC

You’re taking all my money. Pretty soon I’ll have to push my car into Lake Revelstoke and buy a bike. Then again, bikes nowadays are just as expensive as cars. Maybe I’ll just get a yoyo instead.