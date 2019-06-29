Growls and Hugs for June 26 to July 3

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Flowers

Hug to everything alive and brilliant. There is so much colour in the world, make sure you spend sometime outside enjoying it. It won’t be long until the darkness returns.

Common sense

Growl to the cashier who asked how my day was. If a customer comes to the till with arms full of laxatives, prescriptions and adult diapers, I think it’s safe to assume that it isn’t going well.

Canada Day

Hug to the city for an awesome Canada Day celebration. Happy Birthday Canada.

Weather

It’s hard to know “weather” to give a hug or growl to the elements. Sunshine is always nice, but then again the heat can be sticky and the nights restless. The plants are probably happy to get rain, but it makes it harder to play outside. Perhaps I just need to get rain boots and be more adventures. As a line in an anonymous poem says, “Whatever the weather, we’ll weather the weather. Whether we like it or not.”

Chicken wings

Thank you for existing. My life would be grey and tasteless without your crispy saucy coating of everything good in this world. Yes, eating you may be taking years off my life, but they wouldn’t be worth living anyways. You make life worth it.

Mountains

A huge hug to the large lumps of land that surround us. You’re a challenge to climb and a landscape of wonder. However, my grandmother sends a growl. She’s from the prairies and doesn’t like mountains or trees. They get in the way of the view.

 

