Growls and Hugs for June 6

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug!

Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not be publishing foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously.

Servers of Revelstoke

A big thank you to all the hardworking Revelstoke service industry employees who go the extra mile to make restaurant visits a little more welcoming! Compared to other places I’ve visited, Revelstoke wait and bar staff seem to be far more consistently friendly and considerate. Keep up the good work everyone!

Bumpy highways

Nothing will keep you focused on the highway like the slow-go of construction season. Definitely a necessity, but it doesn’t make it any more fun to drop down to 50 km/h on the highway when you just want to be home.

Beautiful bike season

The benefits of having such a wonderfully bikeable city are quickly becoming apparent. Less traffic downtown, no clutter of cars in parking lots and nearly no honking and road rage makes the summer season so much more relaxing. It’s great to see how accommodating Revelstoke is to riders of all sorts, with new trails constantly being built and plenty of places to lock up town bikes outside businesses.

Bring on the art!

Cheers to everyone who’s making the effort to bring art of all sorts into the city! There always seems to be a gallery show to pop my head into as I walk around town and stunning photographs hung up in several businesses to check while going about my business. Seeing people wandering in town with cameras makes me think there’s always more on the way too!

Back to basics

Nothing’s more frustrating than people who don’t understand four-way stops! It’s not that difficult, but there seems to be confusion whenever I roll up to the one in Arrow Heights. Seems like some people might need to break out their driver’s handbooks again!

The biggest small event in town

Shout out to everyone who contributed to Saturday’s ‘100in1Day’ event! So many cool little ideas made it into such a big day. Truly proof that small changes make all the difference.

Car Thief

A HUGE growl to whoever stole the Camaro after the Revelstoke Show and Shine last week. Really hope the community is able to rally and find the person who did this.