Growls and Hugs for May 22

Flowers

Hugs to Save-On-Foods for donating flowers to Mt. Cartier cottages for Mother’s Day table centres—Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Society

Dancers

Standing ovation for the Just for Kicks dancers who performed in their year end recital last week. Great work everyone and good luck in competition!

Humane Society

Cheers to Jacobson Ford for their donation to the Humane Society! A truck load of supplies and $2,800 from the Art Bark event will go a long way.

Timber Days

Hugs to the volunteers at the Timber Days event last weekend. Thank you for your time and great work!

Live music

High fives to all of the bands coming through town. Way to rock on despite the quite evenings during shoulder season. Thanks for stopping by. Let’s get out and support them Revelstoke!

Splash Park

Hugs to the Splash Park committee volunteers. Construction has begun. Your dedication to the cause is paying off!

