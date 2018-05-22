Growls and hugs for May 23

Smoking

Growls to the inconsiderate guy who rode his bike around the loop on the flats while smoking. It made a usually beautiful experience rank. I know it is not owned by the City or Parks Canada but it just isn’t right. Please smoke in your own yard not natures back yard.

From Eowyn

Hugs to my good buddy Spade. I really appreciate all the protection you provide from rouge bullies down on the flats. You are the best buddy ever.

The Pipe

Kudos to the crew at RMR for the great experience on the Pipe Mountain Coaster. It was a beautiful day made exciting. Your patience with the young kids is was good to see. Have a great season.

Neighbours

Giant hugs to my neighbours – Johanna and Gordon for all the things they do. Looking after my dog and feeding him ( though he some times helps him self) – supplying me with fresh eggs and homegrown lamb and so much more.-Guess who?

Barking

I love dogs, just not when they are outside barking for hours on end in the middle of the night. After midnight and before 6 a.m. just limit them to two minutes of barking please!

Pizza

Thanks Village Idiot for half-price pizza week! With the beautiful weather it was the perfect excuse to stop counting carbs and get out of the office for a quick lunch. And cheers to the great service!

More food

Raising a glass to Dose for their fantastic May Long Table Dinner on Friday evening. What a fantastic idea and excellent execution. Looking forward to the next one.

Strangers

High fives to everyone who have no idea who I am but return my smiles and say hello everywhere I walk. You make moving to this town without knowing anyone easier!

