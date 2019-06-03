Growls and Hugs for May 29

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless the author notes otherwise.

Rainy days

Cheers to everyone who braved the rain and made it out to the market early on Saturday morning.

Smoking

Rant to people smoking in alleys. I know you are technically allowed to smoke there but is it really necessary to stand right underneath my window? It’s too hot to always have them closed!

Cyclists

Cheers to everyone riding their bikes to work this week. Please remember to cycle safe and follow the rules, don’t want anyone getting hurt!

Neighbours

Growls to the neighbours who don’t regularly mow their lawn. Let’s keep the neighbourhood looking clean and tidy!

Dogs

Round of applause for the polite and well-behaved dogs out there. I appreciated the smiles and tail wags and then the moving on with your owners. What good boys/girls.