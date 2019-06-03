Growls and Hugs for May 29

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless the author notes otherwise.

Rainy days

Cheers to everyone who braved the rain and made it out to the market early on Saturday morning.

Smoking

Rant to people smoking in alleys. I know you are technically allowed to smoke there but is it really necessary to stand right underneath my window? It’s too hot to always have them closed!

Cyclists

Cheers to everyone riding their bikes to work this week. Please remember to cycle safe and follow the rules, don’t want anyone getting hurt!

Neighbours

Growls to the neighbours who don’t regularly mow their lawn. Let’s keep the neighbourhood looking clean and tidy!

Dogs

Round of applause for the polite and well-behaved dogs out there. I appreciated the smiles and tail wags and then the moving on with your owners. What good boys/girls.

Previous story
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Individual climate action

Just Posted

Lightning starts new fires in Southeast Fire Centre

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

June show opens at Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Revelstoke Secondary School student’s work on display as well as work by Jeff Wilson

Revelstoke Aquaducks swim to the top of the podium in home meet

Annastasija Koch Revelstoke Aquaducks The Aquaducks kicked off the 2019 summer swim… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 29

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 27, 1899 The Queen’s Birthday was… Continue reading

Penticton fire at Carmi Mountain still labelled as held

B.C. Wildfire Service responded to the fire on Saliken Drive Friday evening

VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Sluggish third quarter too much for Toronto to overcome

Wanted Okanagan man evades police

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine believed to have evaded RCMP following Saturday pursuit; still at large

Vandals strike Okanagan provincial park campground

Lawn chewed up and picnic tables vandalized at Mabel Lake Provincial Park near Lumby Sunday

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Okanagan foundation dishes out $200,000 in grants

A total of 30 North Okanagan groups and organizations benefit from Community Foundation program

Occupants reportedly flee the scene of single vehicle accident in Penticton

Witnesses say two people left the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Upper Bench Road Sunday

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Summerland sailing association seeks tenure of waterfront

Docks were damaged during recent flooding of Okanagan Lake

Most Read