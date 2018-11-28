Growls and Hugs for Nov. 28

Apples

The biggest hug ever to Save-On-Foods. The Pink Lady apples that you had last week were simply utterly most AMAZING *drool. They’re what apple enthusiast dreams are made of. If there is a heaven, they’d have those apples. They prove you can get still get tasty stuff from the shop!

Bike Racks

Stop taking them out of parking lots! The bike season isn’t over yet! Viva la self-propelled!

Dog rescue

HUGE hugs to my neighbors Patty & Tom for rescuing my nosy dog who seems to get himself stuck where he should not be.

Welcome Week

Cheers to all of the businesses and people participating in Welcome Week. The community spirit is good to see! Welcome to the newcomers and hooray for winter!

Excel Tire

Thank you to Jeremy and the crew at Excel Tire for their prompt and polite service. I feel much safe driving around these parts with my fancy new snow tires! No more panicking when I need to drive to Kelowna. Thanks a million!

Congrats!

Good luck to the senior boys volleyball team who is at provincial this week. Congrats on your hard work and a round of applause to Sheena Bell for her magnificent coaching. Have fun and play hard!

Rain

I’m ready for these dreary days to be snowy days. Knowing it is snow up high doesn’t help me, I want snow in the city! Enough of this wet fall, bring on the real winter!

Cinnamin buns

A big bear hug to a coworker for bringing in orange pecan cinnamon buns with lavender icing. We feel spoiled! Especially because you remembered to add the cinnamon this time.

Time

Time is flying! And I don’t know if it is good or bad. Wasn’t opening day like 32 days away just yesterday? That means my last tropical trip was more than a year ago already. Time to save some money and book those flights again! The good thing is the time will fly until that trip as well.

Cold

Rant to the old thermostat that none of us can figure out. I shouldn’t need a blanket at my desk but I can’t type while I am shivering.

