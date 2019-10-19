Growls and Hugs for Oct. 17

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless the author notes otherwise.

Friends

Cheers to friends who get together and cook amazing meals for Thanksgiving. It really goes to show that friends are the family we choose. Hugs all around.

Firefighters

High fives to our dedicated team of volunteer fire fighters. Thank you for giving your time on a holiday to keep our community safe.

Turkey

Thank you for existing. You have made the world a better place. If you were praised more than hoarded gold, the world would be a merrier place.

Leaves

It. Is. Beautiful. Right. Now. My gosh. The streets of Revelstoke are painted red and gold. Thank you nature for making our world vibrant

Hungry

I’m always hungry. Can it always be lunchtime? Eating is happiness.

Previous story
Liam’s Lowdown: Just because it’s dark doesn’t mean life has to be so

Just Posted

Community Calendar for Oct. 17

Burger Challenge Oct. 17 to Oct. 27 Eleven of Revelstoke’s most beloved… Continue reading

Growls and Hugs for Oct. 17

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Liam’s Lowdown: Just because it’s dark doesn’t mean life has to be so

Going into winter in Revelstoke, it’s important to keep the mind busy

Nominations open for Spirit of Revelstoke awards

The deadline is Nov. 12

Revelstoke family-owned business makes a deal with a dragon

Shade Sails Canada will be working with Dragon’s Den star Vincenzo Guzzo

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

Black Press Media’s polling analyst on the origins of predictive seat modelling in Canada

PET OF THE WEEK: Moose still needs a home

Critteraid cat wants a nice, quiet environment

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Penticton Vees to host 2021 Centennial Cup

It’s the first time Penticton has hosted the tournament which decides the country’s Junior A champions

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over what the school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Most Read