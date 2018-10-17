Growls and hugs for Oct. 17

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug!

Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not be publishing foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless the author notes otherwise.

Potluck

Cheers to all of the people who attended the Local and Wild Potluck put on by the LFI and NCES on Sunday evening. What a lovely spread of food and great company! Let’s do it again soon.

Election

Rave to those who voted in the advanced poll last week. It is a great start! Hopefully everyone else comes out on general voting day (Oct. 20).

Diva Cup

Thank you to the organizers of the women’s hockey tournament in Revelstoke last weekend! It was a blast. The company, the athleticism and the food were all amazing. Great work!

Crisp

Everyone else enjoying this beautiful fall? The crisp clean air and the colours can’t be beat! Nothing like they are seeing in the Rockies right now!

Attractants

Thank you to my neighbours for picking their fruit and keeping their garbage inside. We all want to keep the bears safe and our communities as bear free as possible!

Begbie brewing

Cheers to the brewery for the beer made from bread waste! What a fantastic idea. We need more initiatives like this! Great idea Community Connections.

Littering

Great big growls to the person who threw their garbage out at the ferry landing. What a lazy and disrespectful way to dispose of your waste. Shame on you!

Mom visits

Hugs and Kisses to my wonderful mother. It was a special visit and can hardly wait till the next one. Get the wine glasses ready.

Previous story
Editorial cartoon for Oct. 17

Just Posted

Revelstoke peewee Grizzlies lose to Vernon

The Revelstoke Grizzlies Peewee Tier 3 team played Vernon on Saturday, losing… Continue reading

Fred Penner is coming to Revelstoke

The iconic children’s entertainer will be at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 14

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, October 21, 1893 Revelstoke Station is rapidly… Continue reading

Okanagan RCMP look for owners of various keys located during arrest

RCMP seek to reunite the owners of various keys found at the arrest of suspects in a stolen vehicle.

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road

Video: Future brightens for Walla Artisan Bakery in Penticton

Protege learning the bread-making craft from master baker Benjamin Manea

Around the BCHL: Youth trumps experience for Chilliwack and Salmon Arm

Around the BCHL is a look at goings-on in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Proportional representation grows government, B.C. study finds

Spending, deficits higher in countries where voting system used

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of “no baloney” to “full of baloney”.

Most Read