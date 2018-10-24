Growls and Hugs for Oct. 24

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug!

Bars and dogs

Rant to the person who left their dog tied up outside of the Riverside Pub on Sunday night for more than an hour. Tying a dog to a post is good for a quick in and out of a business, not an hour long visit with buddies over beers!

Love

Cheers to finding a new physical activity to fall in love with! The early darkness and chill means I needed a new indoor activity and I rediscovered my love for swimming.

Fall

This is the longest fall I have ever seen! Beautiful colours and crisp sunny days for weeks on end! Thank goodness, considering August was a bit of a haze…

Grizzlies’s team

Round of applause for the Grizzlies’ management team and volunteers, it isn’t just the on-ice talent that makes a good hockey team!

Beyond Gifts

Hugs to the helpful woman in Beyond Gifts – Sorry I didn’t your name. I love the items I bought and your assistance was so awesome. When I go into a store and feel so welcome the results are usually in the store’s favour.

Winterizing

Warm winter hugs to Chris for helping me with my final push to winterize my world. I really appreciate all your help.Now we have to move inside.