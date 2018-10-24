Growls and Hugs for Oct. 24

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug!

Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length,spelling and grammar. We will not be publishing foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless the author notes otherwise.

Bars and dogs

Rant to the person who left their dog tied up outside of the Riverside Pub on Sunday night for more than an hour. Tying a dog to a post is good for a quick in and out of a business, not an hour long visit with buddies over beers!

Love

Cheers to finding a new physical activity to fall in love with! The early darkness and chill means I needed a new indoor activity and I rediscovered my love for swimming.

Fall

This is the longest fall I have ever seen! Beautiful colours and crisp sunny days for weeks on end! Thank goodness, considering August was a bit of a haze…

Grizzlies’s team

Round of applause for the Grizzlies’ management team and volunteers, it isn’t just the on-ice talent that makes a good hockey team!

Beyond Gifts

Hugs to the helpful woman in Beyond Gifts – Sorry I didn’t your name. I love the items I bought and your assistance was so awesome. When I go into a store and feel so welcome the results are usually in the store’s favour.

Winterizing

Warm winter hugs to Chris for helping me with my final push to winterize my world. I really appreciate all your help.Now we have to move inside.

