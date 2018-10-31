Growls and Hugs for Oct. 31

Grizzlies!

There has been far and few home games for the months of September & October… or at least it feels like it! But good news, the months of November and December look to have four games per month. Nothing like getting a poutine & a beer from the forum and watching some good Canadian hockey. Especially now that winter is starting to start up.

Cars – Can’t live with them, can’t live without them

Have you ever been driving somewhere distant and your car starts to act up? Well I had exactly that this weekend, I was heading to Vancouver early in the morning on Friday and my windshield wipers started to go at high speed completely out of nowhere! Then started to only clean one quarter of the window and slam back down off the hood of the car. Luckily, we made it to Salmon Arm and dropped the car off at the dealership to get fixed, and then having to rent a car to continue our journey to Vancouver. What a mess! Long story short, we made it to our appointment in Vancouver on time, but just with a couple of un expected bills to pay along the way.

Darkness

Anyone else ready to go to bed at 7:30 p.m. only to look at the clock and realize it is only 7:30? Time to find activities that I can do in the dark!

Fire works

Rant to whoever was setting of fireworks on Saturday night. Not everyone was out celebrating Halloween six days early!

Consignment stores

Rave to consignment stores and cute little leather jackets for less than $20. Finding treasures is a blast! If you have the patience to look through the racks.

Wonderful co-workers

Heartfelt hugs to my wonderful co-workers, Jocelyn, Myles, Nathan (who is on to bigger and better things) and Liam!!! I have worked with plenty of people over the years but the energy and creativity as well dedication is awesome and I hope the community knows what a great team you are. I will miss being the crazy aunt to you on a daily basis. I will never stop being her though. Cheers, Babs

Partners in crime

Hung over hugs to my partners in crime, Cindy and Sharon. Who says three old ladies can’t dance the rest of those young kids under the table. What great visit. When is the next one?

