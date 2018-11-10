Growls & Hugs

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug! Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Snow!

It’s time to dance and wiggle in the streets. Winter has arrived! Hug to the ski shops busily waxing skis and getting Revelstoke ready for the season.

Ski swap

Thanks for pulling off the popular and much needed event. I got some sweet stuff and can’t wait to try it out! If only I wasn’t so short, then I could have bought even more stuff. Then again, my bank account is probably thankful for my lack of height.

Turn lights off

Growl to my roommate that keeps the lights all turned on when they leave the house. However, since we never lock the front door perhaps it’s an effective security system as someone always seems to be home and occupying every single room at once.

Parks Canada upgrades

Growl that the connecting trail from Highway 23N to Mount Revelstoke National Park is still closed. The sign at the start of the trail says it will be closed until the end of October. It’s now mid-November. Hem hem!

Highway 1

Thanks to the road workers for looking after the number one highway in Canada. I hope the upcoming winter is better than the last. With the mountain passes and amount of traffic, it can’t be easy!

