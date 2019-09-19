How to get that Spark Joy feeling

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Everyone is talking about that spark joy feeling! It’s that warmness in your heart that you feel when you’re at home and surrounded by the things that you love. Let’s talk about how everyone can find this feeling in their own home by identifying which possessions spark joy.

The term “spark joy” was introduced by Marie Kondo in her first book, “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up”. It’s a crucial concept to the KonMari process because it allows the “tidier” to focus on what they are choosing to keep, rather than what they are letting go of. Instead of standing at your closet and wondering what clothes to get rid of, you take all of your clothes out, see them all together, and only put items back in that spark joy. It’s a mind shift but it will help you reconnect with the possessions that you love.

To get started with the clothing category, you will take everything out of your closet, drawers, clothes dryer, gym bag and anywhere else you may have clothing stored, EVERYTHING! Pile it all in one spot (we prefer to use the bed). Take a judgement free moment to feel the impact of your clothing mountain – breathe.

Next, choose two of your absolute favourite items from the pile. Take the time to hold each piece close to your heart and start to notice how they make you feel and if your body responds to them. Do you recognize any of the following feelings?

A thrill

Warm

Lifted

Proud

Positive

Any of these are a spark joy feeling! Really allow yourself to feel the positivity in it! Now set those two items aside and use them as a benchmark as you continue to go through your pieces of clothing. Hold each item from your pile close to your heart and ask “Does this spark joy?” if it does, keep it. If not, it’s time to let it go.

Do you feel frustrated, discouraged or disappointed when you hold a pair of jeans that had once been your favourite but no longer fit? It is important to be able to recognize and sit with these feelings for a moment. When you walk back into your closet that is filled with items that simply spark joy, you will recognize that these jeans do not have a place for who you are today. How do you want to feel when you walk into your closet?

Each item that you discard or donate has had a purpose in your life. Before you remove an item from your life, take a moment to thank it. Here are a few ways to do so:

“Thank you for reminding me how much the giver of this item appreciates me.”

“Thank you for making me feel special at evening events.”

“Thank you for keeping me warm on cold days.”

Choosing items that spark joy is an individual experience. Set aside time to do it alone with no distractions. Understanding the spark joy feeling and having the mental space to explore it will help you focus on the most important part of the tidying process – you are choosing what to keep in your life, not what you want to discard!

Share with us what your favourite or unexpected joy sparking items are!

“Keep only those things that speak to your heart. Then take the plunge and discard all the rest,” – Marie Kondo

Barb Haymour: barb@simplysparkjoy.com

Wendy Chamberlain: wendy@simplysparkjoy.com

simplysparkjoy.com

Who are Wendy and Barb?

After assisting each other with complete home tidies, they jumped at the opportunity to attend the San Francisco KonMari training seminars in December 2016. They spent three days with amazing like minded participants sharing the same tidying passion and feel so fortunate to have been in the presence of Marie Kondo. This inspiration motivated them to complete the KonMari Certification Process over the next ten months.

They currently both live in the sunny Okanagan in beautiful British Columbia, Canada otherwise known as “wine country”. Their families support them in this tidying craze and are excited to see them be their true selves.

READ MORE: Spark Joy: Declutter and organize your home forever

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.