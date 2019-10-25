Hugs and growls for Oct. 24

Election, burgers, and bird were some huggable and growlable items

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to The Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless the author notes otherwise.

Election

Big hug to everyone involved with the federal election. It takes a lot of guts to put your name out there and run. Of course, the running couldn’t happen without the supporters and volunteers. The voting and election process is what makes Canada, Canada.

Weather

In the last week, Revelstoke has experienced much. Rain, wind, sun, sleet and hail. What will winter have in store for this snowy paradise, a hug? Or a growl? We shall see.

Williamson Lake plunge

Hug to everyone that took part in Williamson Lake plunge last week to support Revelstoke Special Olympics. It looked chilly!! Brrrrrrrrrr.

Leaves

Hugs to that house who refuses to rack their leaves. Leaf litter does add good nutrients to the soil. Thank you for not cracking to the absurd societal norm of raking. Life isn’t always pretty, why should our lawns be? It can be healthy to be disorderly.

Burger Challenge

Hug and growl. Hugs for tasting so good and being something exciting to do on a gloomy day. Growl for my tightening belt and growing stomach. My health is rapidly declining, but at least I’m content. I forget what salad tastes like.

Birds

Safe travels south! Hope to see you next year. Bring some souvenirs, maybe some Australian lamb? I’ve heard it goes lovely with mint jelly.

 

Hugs and growls for Oct. 24

