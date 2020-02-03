From behind their screens, some people will say anything they want and often scare away opposing opinions. (File photo)

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Avoiding the trolls leads to one-sided conversations

Social media and the internet have given people the platform to say whatever they want.

Or so it seems.

I also see social media muzzling people and preventing dialogue and debate, the people on social media being so toxic and hateful that no one wants to share their contrary opinions.

We see it time and time again on social media. Several people will comment angrily about an issue and one person will chime in voicing an opposing view, and they will subsequently get bullied and harassed.

People have said to me, in person, they want to engage but are scared they will get “trolled.”

I have a friend who shared an article, on her personal Facebook page, about the possible toxicity of feminine hygiene products.

She said something like “this is alarming and I am going to do more research.”

She ended up removing the post from her page because she was getting so many upsetting comments.

Our social media policy at the Revelstoke Review requires that we moderate comments on our social media platforms.

We remove swearing and hateful language as well as people who are clearly not using their real identities, although that can sometimes be difficult to judge.

However, we can’t stop people from saying what they want to say. And we have no control over what they say about our stories when they are shared in other places.

I have seen some scary examples of what appears to be mob mentality, where everyone is upset and they seem to fuel each other to a point where they are planning physical violence against someone.

If anyone disagrees with them, they jump on that person.

It is unfortunate. The more divisive a story, the more one-sided the comments are.

What does that say about our community to people looking in?

Where is the space for constructive conversations? Where is the space for respectful debate?

Several of my columnists have said they avoid writing exactly what they want because they don’t want the community to respond in a hateful way.

What conversations and views are we missing because of threats and anger?

Passion is a good thing, but everyone is allowed their opinions and shouldn’t be shamed for them (unless of course they are presented as opinions but aren’t, but that is a whole different discussion, but even then we shouldn’t be hateful).

Have you ever with held an opinion because you were worried about mean responses?

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

Just Posted

Windy days ahead: Roads and weather for Revelstoke

Conditions for Feb. 3

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Avoiding the trolls leads to one-sided conversations

Social media and the internet have given people the platform to say… Continue reading

Winds over 180 km/h recorded in Glacier National Park today

The speeds were recorded at 1,930 metres near Mt. Macdonald

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

UPDATE: Highway from Merritt to Hope reopened after flooding and debris cleared

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m

Wet’suwet’en supporter ‘heartbroken and terrified’ during arrest at Victoria sit-in

13 arrested for occupying ministry office during demonstration against Coastal GasLink pipeline

Serious injuries in Highway 3 crash near Hedley

A driver was seriously injured Saturday night in a single vehicle crash… Continue reading

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not catch the shuttle home

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The teen has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change

Weekly earnings on the rise in B.C., but remain behind the rest of Canada

Non-farm payroll employees in British Columbia earned an average of $1,011 per week in November 2019

Canadian evacuees from China to be quarantined at Ontario military base

The number of Canadians who want to flee the Chinese province afflicted by the virus climbed to 325

Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Kansas City scores 21 unanswered points in fourth quarter

Most Read