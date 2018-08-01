Jocelyn’s Jottings: Cheers to three months

It is my three month Revelstoke anniversary today (Aug. 1)! Maybe not that big a deal but I embrace every reason to celebrate.

Some days it feels like it has been three years. Some days it feels like I was packing up my tiny car three days ago, time is a fickle thing.

So what on earth have I been up to for the past three months?

According to my author page on our website I have written 94 stories, which is around eight a week that have my byline on them.

This will be the 13th paper that we have put out since I moved here. Is that a lucky or unlucky number?

I’ve met artists who’s creativity inspires me, environmentalists who have me trying even harder to give up plastic altogether, entrepreneurs who are making money and making the world a better place.

I’ve covered news that corresponds to what is going on outside of the city, such as cannabis laws and labour strikes, and I’ve covered hyper-local news like Development Cost Charges and fowl smelling lagoons.

I’ve made mistakes, had my ego knocked down a few pegs and been pushed out of my work comfort zone. Every so often it makes me anxious about how far we still have to go.

I’m loving it.

But enough about work.

In a way I didn’t choose Revelstoke, my boss chose me for the job, which is both flattering and terrifying.

I don’t think I had ever been to the city before I moved here, but I had a fairly good idea of what to expect. I spent a lot of time in the Crowsnest Pass when I was living in Pincher Creek.

It has been nice to get back to a small town where I can walk or bike everywhere, and when I meet someone I am likely to see them again walking down the street. I’m a regular at restaurants, even if I don’t go there regularly. People smile and say hello when you pass them on the street.

I missed this and it is good to be back.

But Revelstoke caught me a little bit off guard, there are a lot of people around my age here, and they don’t read newspapers. How on earth am I going to engage with them?

I have no idea. So we are trying new things out to see what works.

And in the meantime I am getting out there and having some fun.

I made my first friend at Dose’s May Long Table Dinner. From there I joined a slo-pitch team and discovered Secret Beach. Those friends that I made on my ball team have taken me dancing and biking down the street late at night.

My co-workers have also become my friends, despite an ongoing Catan rivalry and near-evil teasing. It is probably the office dogs, they keep us calm when necessary and silly the rest of the time.

I’ve had people wave me down because they recognize me from this column. I have had people send me snarky emails because they don’t want non-local news on our website.

But it all comes with the territory.

I thought that moving again would mean six months of misery. That’s how long it usually takes to get settled into a new community and a new job. But here I am three months in and happier than I thought I would be.

So, this three month anniversary I want to thank you Revelstoke.

Thank you to all of the people who have patiently answered my many, many questions.

Thank you for being a challenging place to work. I would get bored otherwise.

Thank you for being a welcoming place to live. I would get sad otherwise. And along those lines thank you to all of the dog owners who let me pet their dogs.

Thank you to my ball team for not calling me crazy to my face when I am base coaching, rather loudly, from the bench.

Thank you to my new friends, who beat me to the punch and asked me to hang out even though we just met. That is usually my move!

Thank you to all of the chefs in town for cooking and selling me fantastic food.

And thank you to the brewery for Kolsch (this is not an ad, I just really like it).

