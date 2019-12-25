How much time do you spend on your phone every day? (File photo)

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Consider smart screen time resolutions this year

Looking back at the stories we have done over the year is always an interesting task.

Next week’s newspaper will feature a year in review for Revelstoke, including a list of the most viewed stories on our website.

It is an interesting experiment, as we are also gathering submissions for the BC Community Newspaper Association awards.

I enjoy comparing which stories I think are award worthy, with which ones are the most popular amongst our readers, as they sometimes don’t line up, though, often our best stories are also well read.


As you consider resolutions for the New Year, I would like to encourage you make a resolution about internet use, and that comes in three fold, all things which I am also working on.

First, limit your screen time.

I find myself instinctually reaching for my phone whenever I have a few minutes of free time, but there are so many better things that I could be doing from jumping jacks to reading a book to taking a minute to enjoy our amazing mountain views.

I find that the more time I spend on my phone or in front of any screen, the more unhappy and unmotivated I am. Do you ever feel the same?

Second, think critically of the content you are seeing and seek out the content you want to see.

With all of the logarithms and cookies and other programs that track our internet use and show us things it thinks we want to see, I encourage you to take a minute and step outside that cyber bubble.

What are you actually seeing? Is it representative of what is actually going on in the world? Is it from a reliable source? When was it published? Where is the source based – is there a local alternative?

It is so easy to stick within our newsfeeds, but that isn’t necessarily where the best content is, or even the most important information.

Third, read more than the headline before you share or comment.

Even with seemingly unlimited access to information, mistruths, rumours and misunderstandings still happen.

Just a little something else to consider, while you are working on other changes in your life.

I am usually to focused on saving money, eating healthy and exercising to consider anything else, but sometimes little things like this make all the difference.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stoked on Science: The Rocks of Revelstoke-Freeze, melt, snow

Just Posted

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Consider smart screen time resolutions this year

Looking back at the stories we have done over the year is… Continue reading

A Christmas tale: celebrating Norwegian traditions

A story about Christmas without electricity

Summerland church once offered Merry Xmas greeting

Shortened form was used on a sign at the Methodist Church in 1915.

Stoked on Science: The Rocks of Revelstoke-Freeze, melt, snow

Jade Harvey Special to the Review Right now, for most of us,… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 26

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives 120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec.… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Transformer blows, kills cat in Lake Country

The cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, causing a brief power outage

Bull dog stolen from homeless man in Vernon

$500 reward offered for return of Lars; possible sightings in Kelowna

Okanagan Spirits fundraiser provides 981 meals at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

A portion of the sales of some Laird of Fintry Lottery Release Whisky went to the Gospel Mission

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Few flurries forecast for Christmas Day in Okanagan-Shuswap, no highway closures

Normal winter driving conditions so far with slippery sections on Coquihalla

Summerland church once offered Merry Xmas greeting

Shortened form was used on a sign at the Methodist Church in 1915.

Most Read