Jocelyn’s Jottings: Disconnecting from work

I am realizing lately that I need to work on emotionally separating myself from my work at the end of the day.

It’s difficult. I am emotionally invested in what I do and I believe that in many ways that is one of the reasons I am good at my job. My job is a major part of my identity, if someone asked me today who I was I would say I’m a journalist.

But it is getting to be too much. I find myself constantly checking my work email even after hours or on weekends. Whenever we get criticism, whether it be constructive or downright rude, I find myself taking it personally.

Have you ever been there?

If the answer is yes, than I am doing some research for the good of us all.

One article I am reading is all about creating a mental space for home and a mental space for work, and adjusting your physical spaces to reflect that as well.

Home should be conducive to relaxing and replenishing and, well, not working. Work should be full of things that make you feel productive, inspired, creative and in the zone. And the key, according to this article, is to keep those things and places as separate as possible.

Another article hits on a lot of the same points a counsellor might suggest to someone struggling with their mental health—sleep, eat, stay healthy, exercise, try relaxation techniques. But it also mentions reminding yourself that you are more than your job and make plans.

Ever since I added a puppy to my household I have found it much easier to stick to a schedule. I can’t stay late at work because Tula gets antsy. I don’t come in early on a random day because I have other things I need to do. Making plans and having work routines and life routines seems like a good way to help with that separation. I like this tip.

On to article number three, which recommends complaining a little bit less. I know that I can get carried away with venting. I have previously met up with a friend and told them, okay, I am only allowed to talk about work until we get to the beach, after that, no more talking about work.

They of course protest and say they don’t mind and that I need to vent and talk things through, but there is venting and then there is obsessing.

Another good tip, though a bit harder for me when breaking news could be happening at any moment, stick with your job description. If you need to be available between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. don’t answer emails or phone calls outside of those hours. Harder said than done for most of us, I think, but something to keep in mind.

Have you ever tried the idea of managing your energy instead of your time? The article I found this in doesn’t get into many details so I am going to interpret. I like the idea. What time of day, or day of the week, are you most productive? Save the difficult and draining tasks for those days and times. When are you tired and slogging through just to get things done, save the easy things or the fun things or the happy things for those times (if possible, I know many people don’t have those options).

At the end of the day each of these authors had one message in common, remind yourself that you are more than your job.

So, a declaration for you all and hopefully you can try it yourself. I am a journalist. But I am also a loyal friend, a dependable daughter, an artist, an extremely amateur athlete, a dog owner, a dancer, a swimmer, a lover and a fighter. Haha remind you of a song?

Try if for yourself and let me know how it goes. I need all the help I can get.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.