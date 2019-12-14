Jocelyn’s Jottings: Holiday season mixed feelings

Does anyone else have mixed feelings about the holiday season?

My aunt shared an article the other day about the death of family gatherings — cue the guilt.

This will be the third Christmas in a row that I don’t go home.

My excuses include road conditions, cost of flights and lack of time off. But, at the end of the day they boil down to just that, excuses.

Is family not more important than that? Is my job not more important? Is my life not more important?

The conversation just goes in circles.

I put up my Christmas decorations a week or so ago, and despite purchasing them years ago and reusing them consistently, the amount of plastic made me cringe.

Pair that with the consumerism that surrounds this season, and I can’t help but think about how unsustainable it is.

But I could get a Christmas tree in a pot and have it in my house all year.

And we can use LED lights and still bring the holiday magic and not over-use energy.

It seems there are ways to enjoy the holiday cheer without all the waste.

This time of year is also busy at work. We have to create content for two newspapers the week of Dec. 16 to 20.

Pair that with people being difficult to get a hold of this time of year with the after-hours events that make for good photos and it can be tiring and stressful.

On the other hand, I get to go to all of the cute holiday events for work and can’t help but absorb some Christmas cheer.

The holiday season can be a struggle. It seems the divide between haves and have-nots is even more apparent this time of year.

It is easy to be lonely when you see others getting together and you have no one. It can be easy to feel inadequate when others are giving expensive gifts while you don’t have the extra money to do the same.

So I encourage everyone to give back to the community instead of giving more toys, or to open their homes to friends and neighbours.

Somewhere along the way it became the season of giving “things.” Maybe we should be getting back to it being the season of community, joy and love.

Can you say mixed feelings? I should probably refocus this energy into shortbread cookies.

Jocelyn Doll is the editor of the Revelstoke Review.

Previous story
Revy Let’s Talk: Saying goodbye to the CYMHSU

Just Posted

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Holiday season mixed feelings

Does anyone else have mixed feelings about the holiday season? My aunt… Continue reading

Revy Let’s Talk: Saying goodbye to the CYMHSU

Stacie Byrne is leaving her position to pursue new opportunities

Flurries and slushy roads for Revlestoke area today

Roads and weather conditions for Dec. 14

Low appointed CAO

She has been the interim CAO for the City of Revelstoke for seven months

Snow today in Revelstoke

High of zero degrees

‘Where the miracles live’: Shane Koyczan narrates powerful KGH Foundation video

‘There is more to being alive than just our data plans… there’s our plans’

Frosty will have to pay rent to stay on Okanagan sidewalk next Christmas

Vernon Teach and Learn allowed to keep Frosty up, but will need a permit come January 1

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

WATCH: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

Conservation officers on the hunt for North Okanagan moose poachers

Officers execute search warrant Friday morning, investigation continues

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after vehicle incident near Boston Bar

Initial reports of a jack-knifed semi truck had closed both directions of the highway

Nanaimo mechanical engineer creates thief tracking program

Nanaimo Thief Tracking lets users plot and share information about thefts online

Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Mayor wants B.C. to institutionalize severely mental ill people who are homeless

Those suffering from mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, need specialized care, mayor says

Most Read