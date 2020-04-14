Finding crocuses makes walks seem like treasure hunts. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Moments in distancing

With all this time spent distancing and isolating, there is a lot of time to think.

I’ve had moments of anxiety. If I think too much about how long this is going to go on, if I try to picture what the world, or my job, will be like when physical distancing measures are over — it feels overwhelming.

I have moments where I rethink my priorities. I miss my family, I haven’t been home to visit in more than a year. How can I say my family are important to me when I don’t even make time to visit?

When I choose to live so far away a weekend trip isn’t doable? I should move closer to home.

I have moments of gratitude. I am thankful I took the leap and adopted a dog last year. I am thankful for the sunshine. I am thankful to live in a place where the view makes me happy. I am thankful for a safe place to call home. I am thankful for the internet. I am thankful for my co-workers. I am thankful for video chats and online scrabble games. I am thankful for the flowers of spring.

I have moments, many moments, where I block everything out with a distraction. A book. A TV show. A video game. Loud music. Exercise. Sometimes reality is too much.

Unfortunately, with all the distractions, I feel I haven’t been productive. With all this free time I have no excuses. I should be working on those creative writing projects, learning new things, picking up new hobbies, exercising more.

I have moments where I am hyper motivated to do things I have wanted to do for a long time, but have been pushing aside. Like getting fit, learning to cook more than just spaghetti sauce.

One day I work. And the next I will lounge around taking cute photos of my dog all day.

In the end, I am journaling all of these moments, in an effort to not get overwhelmed and to record these times, which will be written about and analyzed in future history books.

I am also making plans, daydreaming about what I will do when we are allowed to get less than six feet away from other people. So far it includes dancing, hugs and extra long vacations.

Are you keeping a record? Have something you want to share? Send your submissions to jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com.

