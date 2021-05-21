Sometimes we need to step back and look at the bigger picture. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Taking a minute to be grateful

Today I am grateful, to live in Revelstoke where the most devastating conflicts are finger pointing at city council meetings and trying to balance the collection and transportation of resources with environmental protection.

I don’t have to hide in closet from bombs, worry I will be killed because of my race or beliefs or watch my family members die because COVID-19 is running rampant (not at the moment anyway).

I have seen a few people mentioning that there is a lot of negativity in online spaces in Revelstoke lately as well, so today I am going to share some gratitude.

I am grateful for the lovely team at Modern who always packages up my coffee and delicious treats with a smile and a genuine, “How are you today?”

I am grateful for the people who make time in their day to talk to me about their life and their work, such as Rick the Poet Warrior, the ladies who have art showing at the gallery this month and Linda and Tracy at the Revelstoke Child Care Resources and Referral office (story to come).

I am grateful for the trees doing on our main streets in Revelstoke, not many communities have that.

I am grateful for the “hellos” and the “good mornings” from the strangers on the street.

I am grateful for friends who bring flowers when they come to say hello.

I am grateful for friends who share videos of their kids laughing and playing and growing up.

I am grateful for my parents who always answer their phones.

I am grateful for the easy access to medical care I have experienced and the counsellor I go and see every so often.

There are so many things to complain about, so many things to criticize. I am not asking people to stop entirely, it is important to have two-way conversations, to stand up for yourself and to contribute to community plans in a constructive way.

However, from experience I know the dangers of getting stuck in a cycle of negativity and complaints.

So, I ask myself, is it constructive to say this? What are the possible outcomes, other than me feeling better for getting my feelings off my chest?

If that’s all it is, I will write it in my journal or share with a trusted friend instead of telling the whole community.

If it is constructive, I attempt to say it in the most polite way possible.

Everyone I know shuts down and stops taking critiques seriously when they roll into contemptuous yelling and frustration. Passion is good, but saying whatever you want doesn’t get you where you want to go.

And, at the end of the day, I take time to step back and be grateful. Because I, we, could have it much, much worse.

 

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
