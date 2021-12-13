Jocelyn’s Jottings: The end of an era

I’ve been writing this column every two weeks, or so, since I joined the Campbell River Mirror in 2016.

When I moved, I brought the title with me to Revelstoke, but after 3.5 years, this will be the final Jottings – my last day with the Review is Dec. 17.

Being the editor here has been a dream come true. This community clings to its soul even in the face of unprecedented growth and the challenges that come with that. It is inspiring.

I am so grateful and humbled to have contributed to informing our current residents as well as recording history for those who will come after us.

I love this community and I am planning on staying here, however, I need a break from the news.

Though I may have lectured in the past the necessity for engagement, I completely understand the need to step away from what seems to be a never-ending series of disasters, deaths and political drama – at all levels.

The ongoing joke is that I am married to my job. And, if I’m being honest, it’s true. My childhood drive for perfection, validation and success has kept me very focused, for a long time, on doing better, being better, knowing everything and never making a mistake, so as to not let people down.

But those things aren’t humanly possible and striving for them leads only to exhaustion. So, I am taking a break.

I will remember my years with The Review fondly. As with everything, it is the people who made it worthwhile.

So a few thank yous are in order.

First, Barb Mukanik. When I moved to town, I felt like I had belly flopped into an unknown body of water. You kept me from drowning and I still use the things you taught me. I am grateful to have you as a friend.

Second, the boys: Nathan, Liam, Tim and Josh – my reporters over the years. I learned something different from each one of you and all of you succeeded at your number one task of making me laugh, every day.

Thank you for making a bunch of mistakes, which in turn made me a better editor and, in all seriousness, taking on the stress of the news with me. You helped me stay sane.

Special shout out to Liam who was my COVID crisis buddy – the pandemic would have been longer and lonelier without you.

Third, to the Okanagan team. Thank you for all of the behind the scenes work you do for the Revelstoke Review.

I am so grateful that news is a team effort and that you had my back all these years.

Fourth, to Myles. It’s been you and me since 2018. We’ve had reporters come and go but we’ve always weathered the changes.

Thank you for making my big, sometimes crazy, ideas come to life and for patiently listening to my incessant chatting on Monday mornings.

Fifth, to the loved ones I haven’t already listed. Thanks for visiting, for picking up the phone, for dancing with me, for laughing with me, for bringing me London Fogs, for encouraging me, for getting matching tattoos with me, for always listening and helping me stay grounded. I’m excited to see what we do next!

And last, thanks to all of you, my dear readers, supporters, contributors, sources and critics.

Thank you for your time. Thank you for trusting me with your stories. Thank you for caring enough to be mad if I made a mistake.

As I don’t know when, or if, I will ever get this chance again, I am leaving you with a little bit more unsolicited advice:

•Be brave, like Brene Brown says. And if you don’t know who she is either read Daring Greatly or check out her TedTalk.

•Know your worth, like my friend Ashley says: “It’s either a (enthusiastic) yes, or it’s a no.”

•Prioritize doing things and being around people that bring you joy – life is short.

And lastly, stop for a minute and find the beauty in the little things, especially when it feels like everything is falling apart. See you on the dance floor Revelstoke (fingers crossed those restrictions get lifted soon).

