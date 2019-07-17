Summer is a busy time that requires lots of outdoor adventures, but the political decisions don’t stop. (File photo)

Jocelyn’s Jottings: The world doesn’t stop for the summer

I miss the days when the world stopped for summer time.

I envy those who still have a few months off in the summer to run around and jump in pools and eat ice cream.

Unfortunately, though the weather is sometimes more fun than in winter, summer tends not to be a time of relaxation. Rather, we have to to deal with increased workloads while other people take holidays, the kids are home and someone has to keep them busy and all the while Instagram makes it seem like everyone else is having the time of their lives.

I can remember shutting my brain off during the summer, not paying attention, living my best life, but the world goes on and so does the government decision making.

Though the federal and provincial caucuses take a break during the summer, Revelstoke city council still meets regularly during the summer and vote on things that will have long term effects in the community.

Just last week they voted to not support two proposed gravel pits north of Revelstoke; grant development permits for a Boston Pizza and a Dairy Queen along Highway 1 and move forward with amendments to the Mackenzie Village Master Development Agreement.

READ MORE: ‘This river is a treasure’-Revelstoke residents oppose gravel pit proposal near Jordan River

They also heard presentations from two community groups requesting support for continued expansion. Revelstoke Search and Rescue is asking for land for a storage and training building and the library is asking for support in constructing an addition to their building for a technology lab.

Decisions on these matters will likely come up at future meetings this summer.

Last summer the previous city council tried to update the development cost charge bylaws. One of the reasons they were unsuccessful, in my opinion, was because the entire process, including community consultation, occurred during the summer, which has the above-mentioned busy-ness complications.

However, the city can’t just pause.

I’ll be at, or listening in on, the council meetings all summer long.

I encourage you to pay a little bit of attention as well, or something you are passionate about might get missed or something that you don’t want to see happen in Revelstoke could get approved.

 

Jocelyn Doll is the editor of the Capital News.

