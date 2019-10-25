The election results are in, now what are you going to do?

Jocelyn’s Jottings: These results mean we need more public participation

It’s semi-official, the preliminary results from the Oct. 21 election have Trudeau and the Liberals with the most seats, but not a majority government.

There is a lot of rhetoric that comes when a minority government is elected, and in my opinion, it all seems a little bit too ominous.

Yes, Trudeau and the Liberals will have to work with the other parties to get things passed, but what’s wrong with that?

Now, instead of the Liberals setting the agenda and passing whatever they want, the other MPs will have more of a say.

I believe that there will be more compromise with a minority government, and when it comes to representing the views of all Canadians, that is a good thing.

Of course, the other side to that is it can take a really long time for bills to get through the house and there are some important issues that need to be addressed quickly.

I encourage you to send a letter to your MP, even if you didn’t vote for them, and share your priorities. Just a hint, if you are polite, you will get further.

On that note, I also encourage you to send your feedback to local city councillors.

I either attend every council meeting or watch online, and I am often surprised the councillors regularly say that they had people come up to them commenting or complaining about anything and everything. They feel it is their job and duty to share those concerns at the council table and I agree with them.

However, they need more feedback.

I am shocked at how often council brings up community concerns when they have only received feedback from one person. I have seen councillors vote against decisions based on the concerns of one person.

The same goes for our MPs and MLAs. I have seen our representatives bring forward concerns, problems and requests they have heard from only one or two constituents.

You have more of an impact than you think you do.

I encourage you to contact your political representatives and share your concerns and requests.

On the other hand, if you agree or support something, please share that feedback as well.

A good politician represents the people but needs to know what they think.

The squeaky wheel really does get the grease, more often than we realize.

So please, be a squeaky wheel!

With a minority government, public participation matters even more.

 

Jocelyn's Jottings: These results mean we need more public participation

