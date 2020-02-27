Survivors of sexual assault deserve our support and understanding, no matter how they chose to share their story. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

Jocelyn’s Jottings: What gets you fired up?

What gets you fired up?

If you said Harry Potter was in Hufflepuff, I would passionately correct you.

If you said you don’t vote, I would try to convince you otherwise.

But my one vendetta in this world is not against a person or family, but rather an act: sexual assault.

I am heartbroken but also inspired by survivors, no matter how they choose to tell their story, whether it be anonymous and protected by a publication ban or with their names attached for everyone to know.

READ MORE: Healing with honesty: Justice served 40 years later

It saddens me to hear story after story from people who are assaulted but brush off the incident because they were drunk and probably seemed like they wanted it, or because their friends’ grandparent slapping their butt was harmless or because they didn’t see the person on the dance floor who touched them.

I am angry with the people that commit these crimes.

And I am angry with a society that raised them to think of other people as expendable, to think they can have whatever they want, to think everyone would want that kind of attention from them, to think a smile means yes.

I am angry with the friends and bystanders who don’t step in to prevent these crimes and inspired by organizations such as Good Night Out that do.

I am angry with the justice system for potentially revictimizing and retraumatizing survivors but inspired by victim’s services workers who work hard to make the process easier for survivors.

I am angry at the friends, family and community for (perhaps unknowingly) reinforcing the shame, guilt, self blame and other feelings that may prevent a person from reporting a sexual assault to the RCMP.

I believe talking about sexual assaults, truthfully and openly, will help us move away from victim blaming and shaming to a place where people will come forward and report these crimes, and hopefully prevent offenders from hurting other people.

In the end, I encourage everyone to take a minute before jumping to conclusions when you hear about sexual assaults.

Ask yourself, why do I think this? What harm could this thought be doing to me or other survivors?

We have all been wired a certain way, but we can choose to change how we think and act.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Galloway: Be kind

Just Posted

Former Victoria Secret model skiing in Revelstoke

Australian model Miranda Kerr has been in the area for several days

Jocelyn’s Jottings: What gets you fired up?

What gets you fired up? If you said Harry Potter was in… Continue reading

Revelstoke to rehabilitate city hall built in 1930s

The cost is estimated at $800,000

Snow becoming rain for Revelstoke

High plus four today

Grizzlies’ goalie KIJHL star for third time this season

Noah Desouza finished the regular season with a .933 save percentage

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

RCMP, hereditary chiefs reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

First arrests made at BC Legislature after Wet’suwet’en supporters spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China

Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

The open-mic event will take place Mar. 10. at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna

CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

The festival features local craft beer and bites

Brother and sister thrive with Silver Star ski program

Carter Classic supports kids like Adam and Amy, diagnosed with autism, hit the slopes

Most Read