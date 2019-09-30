The Apollo 8 spacecraft became the first crewed mission to orbit the Moon. Astronauts Frank Borman, Bill Anders and Jim Lovell entered lunar orbit on Dec. 24 and held a live broadcast, showing pictures of Earth and the Moon as seen from the spacecraft and reading from the book of Genesis. The mission became famous for capturing this iconic “Earthrise” photograph, snapped by Anders as the spacecraft was in the process of rotating. (NASA photo)

Jocelyn’s Jottings: What if the end of the world was in 30 years?

With all these numbers and scary predictions of weather change, floods and food and water shortages, I have been thinking about a couple of things.

First, how can I make changes to reduce my carbon footprint?

But this column isn’t going to be about that.

The second thing I have been thinking about is the prediction that if we don’t make significant changes humanity will face existential threat by 2050.

That prediction comes from a paper published by the Breakthrough-National Centre for Climate Restoration in Australia, which models what the climate could be like in 2050 based on current climate data.

I don’t know how accurate it is, I don’t know how scientific it is, I haven’t even read the whole thing.

I just want to talk about that number, 2050.

That is basically 30 years from now.

How did you picture your life 30 years from now?

I like sci-fi stories that entertain the idea of an apocalypse and how people, or robots, or cockroaches or whatever, might survive after that.

And on bad days, when I see how terrible the world is becoming, I have thought that those apocalyptic scenes are closer than we think.

But having a deadline, having a supposed timeline, makes everything a bit more scary.

In 30 years, at 56 years of age, I thought I would be feeling guilty about not living closer to my elderly parents.

I thought I would be spoiling my nieces and nephews.

I thought I would be working on a second or third novel.

I thought I would be teaching at a university or managing a spunky team of young journalists long after print newspapers bit the dust. There would probably be holograms or something.

Just like when I brought home a reactive dog, I now have to change my ideas on what my future would be like.

Not only with the threat of 2050 hanging over my head, but because even if we have more than 30 years, even if we have less, how humans are using resources and treating the environment hasn’t been okay for a long time.

Maybe I will have to rethink my four-year plan, which currently involves taking myself on a Europe trip for my 30th birthday.

Maybe I should be cramming more of my bucket list items into my life now. Maybe I should move closer to home to be with my family.

Maybe I should be training to survive an apocalypse, studying how to build sustainable underground living spaces, learning karate and bow hunting and how to garden indoors.

Who knows what skills one might need, or even if we would ever get the chance to use them.

As you can see, my imagination sometimes runs away with me. But with a bold number like 2050 hanging over my head, how can it not?

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: What is the point of recycling
Next story
Letter to the editor: Looking to the rest of the world for environmental inspiration

Just Posted

Revelstoke volunteers serve 24,0000 breakfasts in schools

More hands needed for the program

PROFILE: Stewart running for People’s Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia

New conservative-leaning party wants to cut immigration, slash foreign aid funding

PHOTO GALLERY: Re-live the magic

LUNA Nocturnal Art Wonder back for a third year in Revelstoke

Jocelyn’s Jottings: What if the end of the world was in 30 years?

With all these numbers and scary predictions of weather change, floods and… Continue reading

The war over Sunnyside bike trail

Residents say the Revelstoke bike trail could pollute their water; RCA says it’s “much needed”

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

West Kelowna man charged with attemped murder has his case moved to Supreme Court

A judicial case manager will decide when the next court date will be set

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

LETTER: What is the point of recycling

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Okanagan search and rescue continues for overdue hunter

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

Most Read