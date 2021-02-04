The City of Revelstoke’s mail-in-ballot for the upcoming byelection. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The City of Revelstoke's mail-in-ballot for the upcoming byelection. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Jocelyn’s Jottings: What to do when there is no one you want to vote for

Feel like there isn’t anyone you want to vote for in the Revelstoke byelection?

You aren’t alone.

We have had several comments, emails and phone calls along those same lines.


My general response is “perhaps you should consider putting your name on the ballot next time,” but that isn’t overly helpful.

In some ways the election feels a lot like The Breakfast Club, with each candidate given a label, either by themselves or the community. I’ll let you decide which one is the criminal, athlete, princess, brain or basket case.

Though I will never tell you who to vote for, I encourage you to look beyond what assumptions you have of these candidates.

Consider who will be the most reliable.

Showing up to every council meeting is the bare minimum someone can do as a councillor, but it’s also the most important. If a councillor isn’t at meetings, then all of the other things they do don’t really matter. It’s at that council table where decisions are made.

Think about values and priorities.

What have the candidates said that is important to them? I agree, sometimes this is difficult to ascertain.

Politicians at all levels can be wishy washy, talking a lot but not really saying anything and repeating keywords they think will get them elected.

I hope the answers to questions such as “what is your most valuable contribution to Revelstoke since you moved here” will help a little bit when untangling that web. You can see the candidates answers in a recording of the election forum the Review hosted on Jan. 28 at 1:27:59.

Think who is most likely to listen rather than depending on their own opinions. Though humans are not able to leave their biases completely behind, a representative of the people is meant to be open minded, bringing forward opinions that they may not agree.

We will also be asking candidates additional questions and publishing their written responses prior to election day.

In the end, if all that information doesn’t help you make up your mind, if you feel more frustrated than ever with your options, just remember, it is only for a year and a half.

The next municipal election will be in the fall of 2022. And, according to the Local Government Act, if a council seat is vacated after Jan. 1 of the year a regular election is to be held, there does not need to be a byelection.

Hopefully the other councillors can hold on for another 11 months.

 

The City of Revelstoke’s mail-in-ballot for the upcoming byelection. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Most Read