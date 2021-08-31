Kootnekoff: Taking a break

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

After much reflection, I have decided to take a break from writing my legal column.

There is still so much more to say — About the law, and our legal system and its imperfections. Much as I enjoy writing, for now, my writing is going to have to yield to more time with my family.

Thanks to all of the readers for your interest in the column and for your encouraging comments and support.

Most of all, thank you to my spouse and children for their patience as I spent hours writing articles, and to my mother who tirelessly read and offered comments on almost every article.

I encourage readers to continue to question the law, and to consider standing up against inequities. Stay informed and if you feel you have been treated unjustly, seek professional advice.

About Susan Kootnekoff:

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice. She has been practicing law since 1994, with brief stints away to begin raising children.

Susan has experience in many areas of law, but is most drawn to areas in which she can make a positive difference in people’s lives, including employment law.

She has been a member of the Law Society of Alberta since 1994 and a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since 2015. Susan grew up in Saskatchewan. Her parents were both entrepreneurs, and her father was also a union leader who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of workers. Before moving to B.C., Susan practiced law in both Calgary and Fort McMurray, Alta.

Living and practicing law in Fort McMurray made a lasting impression on Susan. It was in this isolated and unique community that her interest in employment law, and Canada’s oil sands industry, took hold. In 2013,

Susan moved to the Okanagan with her family, where she currently resides.

