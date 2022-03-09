LETTER: B.C. should lift COVID-19 mandates

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

I just read the article with interest regarding six Okanagan chambers of commerce that have signed onto a call for the B.C. government to follow other provinces across Canada in lifting COVID-19 mandates.

I am in full agreement with the chambers’ position on this matter. The inconsistencies between provinces, not to mention health authorities within B.C., on lifting of mandates has been mind boggling to say the least.

I recently saw a letter from the chief medical health office of Vancouver Coastal Health Authority written to the president of the University of British Columbia.

The letter was responding to the imminent “de-registering” of students who were not vaccinated. The letter goes on to say that “there is no material difference in likelihood that a U.B.C. student or staff member who is vaccinated or unvaccinated may be infected or potentially infectious to others.”

The letter continues to say that they strongly advise against such a program [that requires vaccination status or mandatory testing of students.] This clearly renders vaccine passports obsolete.

How can Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix be hanging onto mandates that simply make no scientific or practical sense?

D. Hayes

Salt Spring Island

