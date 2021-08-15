LETTER: ‘Black as night. Black as the charred remains of a wildfire’

New Revelstoke branding,

One of the very cool things Revelstoke used to have was a splash colour. We had some colour on the domed tops of our kiosks downtown. We had some amazing artful, bursting in colour flags on downtown poles. Ordinary every day people, young and old, could sign up at the visual arts centre, pay $70 of their own hard earned money, and get instruction if needed, to create and have displayed to all that passed by, their colourful rendition of that year’s theme. Fun fun fun. Wildflowers, winter scenes, CPR scenes, colourful birds, etc. Beautiful! Whimsical!

Have you noticed that they’ve all been taken down, and replaced with black signs?

Black as night. Black as the charred remains of a wildfire. Revelstoke. in white lettering. I’m told it’s our new branding. We’ve hired a consulting firm based out of Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, agreed to a $3.2M (originally $3.8M) scheme over a few years, and paid $45K (for year one) for them to tell us where to put our new “wayfinding signs”. Seriously.

Is the same consultant that brings us Wayfinding signs the consultant that is painting our town black? Remember the part where I mentioned our local burgeoning artists dug into their own pockets to cough up $70 each? How much is the unimaginative and bland black branding costing? Wait a minute, the art flags weren’t costing the City anything, and they were fantastic, fun, and festive. Black….? Unimaginative and wasteful and dreary. UGH!!! Seriously? Kinda makes you wonder.

Brian Tobin

Revelstoke

