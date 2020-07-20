LETTER: Border closure?

A sample Washington license plate. (State Department of Licensing)

Dear editor,

Over the past week, without much effort, I have noted, in Revelstoke, license plates from the states of Washington, California, Utah and Wisconsin, including, on July 18, by the Forestry Museum, another Washington plate on a vehicle carrying a paddle board.

ESSENTIAL TRAVEL? DIRECT ROUTE TO ALASKA?

Oh well. If a few of us Canadians die from the coronavirus transmitted from the United States our border agency and brilliant(?) government can rest well knowing they have dutifully performed and justify public confidence!

-G.L. Benwell, Revelstoke resident

Letters

Most Read