LETTER: Canadians have welcomed immigrants

Canada was beautiful, the soil was rich, and the people were so welcoming

Dear Editor:

I am writing in response to the Letter to the Editor, dated March 28, titled, Leaders have opened doors to immigrants.

My great grandfather came to Canada in 1891, leaving poverty and hardships behind in the old country searching for a better life for his wife and his little five-year-old daughter, my grandmother.

He had heard rumours about this country and he came to see for himself.

RELATED: LETTER: Leaders have opened doors to immigrants

RELATED: 40% of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Yes, the rumours were true. Canada was beautiful, the soil was rich, and the people were so welcoming.

He went back home to the Ukraine, told of this wonderful country and brought back his wife and my grandmother and many others.

I think today of those German Mennonite farmers who welcomed my great grandfather to Canada. I am forever thankful. And I will welcome all who are seeking a better place for themselves and their children, fleeing war, persecution, and extreme poverty, knowing that Canada is great because of the immigrants that come, and great because of the love and compassion of those who welcome them.

Bernadette Achtem

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Just Posted

See Revelstoke Theatre Company’s performance of ART

The comedy is showing at the Performing Arts Centre on April 4, 5, 6

Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

Rio Manning, 16, and Bryce Cordick, 15, were both born missing a hand

Revelstoke roads and weather for April 1

Road conditions as of 7:15 a.m.: Highway 1 west- No warnings or… Continue reading

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery program ahead of the times

As other municipalities catch on Community Connections’ program is coming on its two year anniversary

Woman arrested at crash scene in East Kelowna

A roll-over on Todd Road happened just before 9 a.m. Monday

April Fool’s pranks plague the Okanagan

RCMP announce new cat services, Borat Sagdiyev CEO of Kelowna company

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Eagle Valley and Revelstoke snowmobile clubs check compliance in caribou closures

Mountain communities in southeast B.C. want to be consulted on further closures

Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

South Okanagan dangerous offender back in court

Ronald Teneycke returns to court on failing to comply with a no contact order charge

Ferlizza receives Summerland’s Youth Leadership Award

Recipients honoured at Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Westbank First Nation talks implementation branch with Minister Carolyn Bennett

Bennett and the WFN discussed the development of Federal Implementation Branch, along with other initiatives March 27

‘Believe in miracles’: Man caught in SilverStar avalanche has amazing outlook on life

The outpouring of community support has aided Fisher’s road to recovery

Most Read