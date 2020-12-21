Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Conspiracy theory comments were shocking

The World Health Organization identified this as a global pandemic back in March

Dear Editor:

I was in a shop in when I overheard the owner speaking with another customer about how this pandemic was planned and that Bill Gates already owned the patent for the vaccine.

She went on about mandatory masks and people’s rights being violated.

I was shocked and had to leave. Any confrontation on my part was not going to convince this woman and (would) certainly just make me more upset than I already was.

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Anti-maskers’ message misses the mark

READ ALSO: Large anti-mask protest blocks downtown Kelowna traffic

Have we come so far that science is no longer pertinent to people’s lives, because I’m pretty sure that people are sick and dying around the world, including here in Canada.

The World Health Organization identified this as a global pandemic back in March. Nations across Asia and Europe were devastated by the early loss of lives and those issues soon entered our realm in North America.

This new virus needed to be understood before it could be addressed properly. And the scientific community has done a pretty good job considering the time frame.

This virus continues to have an impact. Numbers have been rising across the country and as we go into the holiday season, officials are holding their breath hoping that people will heed their warnings.

Unfortunately, they face people like this shop owner who continue to propagate fear based on pure ignorance.

Wear a mask! Wash your hands! Maintain your bubble! And, listen to the experts… not whatever Facebook page you are a part of.

The unfortunate thing about our access to information in this day and age is that misinformation and conspiracy theories can self-confirm themselves in a closed circle. Your pundit is not an expert.

Finally, if you believe that it is a conspiracy… so be it. Let’s save some lives now that the virus is here. Get vaccinated when you have an opportunity to do so, protect yourself, and protect others.

Do your part and quit complaining.

Raja Gupta

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Liam’s Lowdown: I will take the COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass on Saturday, March 2, 2020. (Contributed)
Highway to be closed east of Revelstoke this afternoon for avalanche control

The Trans Canada highway will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight

Doug Clovechok, MLA for Columbia River Revelstoke, reflects on 2020. (Submitted)
One for the record books: Clovechok looks back at 2020

Christmas greetings from MLA for Columbia-River Revelstoke

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for B.C.’s southern Interior beginning Monday. Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected in some areas. (Twitter)
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southern Interior

Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected, starting Monday

Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds delivering donations to Patti Larson, program director for Community Connections Food Bank. (Submitted)
Revelstoke rallies to meet unprecedented need this Christmas

Community Connections’ Christmas program has seen overwhelming support

Gary Baker and Stephanie Hermiston were two of dozens who received a hot turkey dinner at Baillie Avenue, from the Gospel Mission, Saturday night (Dec. 19). They said the meal was very much appreciated. Baker and Hermiston are currently experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Christmas meals for Kelowna’s less fortunate a ‘silver lining’ amid difficult time of year

Gospel Mission staff took to the streets to feed approx. 500 on Dec. 19.

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Former Kelowna social worker granted bail

Robert Riley Saunders is facing 13 criminal charges

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Conspiracy theory comments were shocking

The World Health Organization identified this as a global pandemic back in March

Christmas displays are getting more and more impressive in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Check out Vernon’s Christmas lights display from home

Photos of approximately 20 homes turned into a video for all to enjoy

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief

30% loss of sales at time of application now qualifies

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Deaths in older age groups have nearly doubled from 2019

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Union workers pause strike action at Vernon bank

Unionized VantageOne Credit Union workers temporarily stop action for holidays

Police are advising to stay off the Coquihalla today with 30 cm of snow expected to fall. This was the Coquihalla at 8 a.m.
Snow day in the Okanagan

Snow accumulating on all major roads and highways, crash in Princeton

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read