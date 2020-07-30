Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email (jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com) or in writing.

Letter: Data is available to see if COVID-19 is in Revelstoke

There are no new COVID-19 cases and/or hospitalizations in Revelstoke or the Interior as of July 29

Dear editor,

Cathy East raised some important questions in her letter, re: ‘How many COVID-19 cases are in Revelstoke’ and I wanted to share a reply as my sense is others have similar concerns.

READ MORE: Letter: How many COVID-19 cases are in Revelstoke?

Cathy’s note shares concerns based on local rumours of “numerous, active COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke” and raises questions focused on “why our local health authority won’t give us updates on these numbers?”.

Good news on all fronts. The rumours are false and reliable data is available. As of July 29, there are zero new cases and zero hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the entire Interior Region (801,000 people and 215,000 square km), including Revelstoke.

Could there be undiagnosed cases and/or people recovering at home? Absolutely. But confirmed new cases and/or hospitalizations are not in Revelstoke or the Interior as of July 29.

READ MORE: No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

How can you be sure? Check B.C.’s COVID-19 Dashboard for yourself. It’s a much better source of information than Facebook. In fact, it’s the same data Dr. Bonnie Henry uses and it’s updated each day. Select the Interior region tab in the top right and you’ll see the latest and greatest data for new cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations, and recoveries in our region.

But what about local data? Interior Health recently added local data on confirmed COVID-19 exposures so the public would know when and where an exposure to the pandemic may have occurred. Like B.C.’s COVID-19 dashboard, it’s updated daily. If you check it as of July 29, you’ll note that Revelstoke is not mentioned, i.e. no COVID-19 exposures confirmed in Revelstoke as of today.

I’ve heard the same rumours Cathy did. It’s nonsense and it’s dangerous. If readers find this data helpful, I hope they will feel free to share it and perhaps we can slow the spread of false information and put our energy back into slowing the spread of the virus. Stay safe Revelstoke.

Here are some resources to see if COVID-19 is in Revelstoke:

1. B.C. Covid-19 Dashboard. Click the Interior tab in the upper right to see our region.

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/a6f23959a8b14bfa989e3cda29297ded

2. Covid-19 exposure locations and times list

https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/public-exposures/

All the best,

Dylan Hardy,

Revelstoke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weeds taking over Okanagan hillsides

Just Posted

Letter: Data is available to see if COVID-19 is in Revelstoke

There are no new COVID-19 cases and/or hospitalizations in Revelstoke or the Interior as of July 29

Okanagan wineries donate $10,000 to United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund

A three-month-long promotion at local liquor stores saw $1 from every wine purchase going towards the program

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Revelstoke students to return to school this fall

A surge of coronavirus cases in the fall could possibly foil these plans

First phase of Revelstoke signage project awarded for $300K

The project has eight phases to be completed over six years

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

Vintage film shows train journey through Shuswap to Revelstoke

1932 footage purchased from estate sale by Vernon collector

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

Most Read