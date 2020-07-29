LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner

Dear Editor:
I am writing to express my disappointment in how Summerland mayor Toni Boot handled a recent incident involving the local Dollar Store selling bandannas depicting the Confederate flag.
I agree that was not in good taste and must admit that I personally did not fully understand the significance of the Confederate flag.
However, it does not excuse the confrontational manner in which Mayor Boot attempted to resolve the situation.
Education and negotiation would have been a far more diplomatic approach. We need public figures to demonstrate leadership abilities and less about seeking the limelight and media attention.
Toni Zazulak
Summerland
