LETTER: Do you care about the agricultural land reserve?

Attend the meeting on March 13 to have a say in the local ALR

Revelstoke we need you!

There is a very important meeting coming up at the Community Centre on Tuesday, March 13th at 7 p.m. concerning the future of Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) in our surrounding area. If you think the last little bit of ALR protected farmland around Revelstoke is worth saving, then come out in support of the ALR land left.

Beware that a large percentage of ALR lands sits in the hands of big developers, this could be tragic. So please come to this meeting, the health of our Valley Gem could be in jeopardy if we lose anymore valuable agricultural land to greedy development. Speak Up & Speak Out.

Thank you,

– ALR Landowner, Daren Corneliuson

Revelstoke, B.C.