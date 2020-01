Okanagan might solve poop problem by implementing hefty fines like the U.K.

To the editor:

A recent letter to the editor complained about people not cleaning up after their dogs bowel movements.

If Vernon had a fine like the one I photographed in the U.K. this September, the problem would certainly be reduced.

In Canadian dollars the fine would today be $1,699.

D.B. Kelman

