Dear Editor:

Just a note to say a big thank you to BTN Excavating and flag ladies Kathy and Melissa for making the digging up of Quinpool Road as professional and painless as possible.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Gardens should be encouraged

If you are going to have your road excavated, it is nice to have it done by thoughtful and friendly workers.

Well done.

Jeanne O’Shea

Michael Dean

Summerland

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor