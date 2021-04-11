Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

LETTER: Finding Common Ground Through COVID-19

‘How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.’

To dear Revelstoke,

Over the last 13 months, I have spent the majority of my days trying to support the fight against COVID-19, as is the case with many of you. Most of my communication has been in the professional context, but today I feel compelled to reach out on a personal level, as a resident for over 40 years. I have parents, siblings, spouse and children, nephews, nieces, dear friends and mentors who live here. What happens in Revelstoke matters to me. And I’m sure it matters to you too.

I am greatly dismayed at a call to action that explicitly states that one of the objectives is to gauge the public support for businesses to participate in non-compliance of Public Health Orders. I am certain that the intentions mirror my own- to see our community be rid of the hardships that have been impressed upon the world due to COVID-19. However, I would like to strongly state that I do not agree with this approach.

READ MORE: Revelstoke yoga class fined for defying COVID-19 orders

Can we agree on this? If we do not get our case numbers down in our city, province, and country, then:

a. We are headed for more restrictions and lock downs.

b. More restrictions and lockdowns will result in more devastating financial loss and emotional hardship.

Very large problems do not have singular answers to fix everything. We are in the middle of a very large problem. Remember that old riddle: “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” We need to be pushing and pulling from every direction and angle if we are going to rise out of the ashes and bring ourselves out of this thing. *feel free to replace the word “elephant” with the ginormous animal or plant of your choice.

We are at a crossroads, Revelstoke. Can we band together, get through this, and emerge as an even stronger community? The contents of the cocoon are stirring. Will we emerge broken and tattered, or stronger than ever? If we could measure the concentration of brain power in Revelstoke, it would ping off the charts. This city is filled with geniuses, people at the top of their fields on a global scale, and people who care deeply. We are forward thinkers, problem solvers, and innovators. We have all chosen this place as our home. One could argue that for some, Revelstoke chose us.

READ MORE: Jocelyn’s Jottings: Are we really all in this together?

I am asking you to channel your frustration and your passion into avenues that are targeted to lowering our positive case numbers of COVID-19 AND helping our residents battle the prospect of insolvency. How can we work as a community to harness this energy? This is not a rhetorical question. This is the key.

The bubbling volcano is not unique to Revelstoke, but perhaps our unique community can handle this in a way that benefits all of us.

The virus in the enemy. Not each other.

Yours truly,

Stacey Brensrud

READ MORE: All Revelstoke residents can now book a COVID-19 vaccine

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Underpants and a time for a change

Just Posted

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
LETTER: Finding Common Ground Through COVID-19

‘How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.’

Alchemy Studio received a ticked from the RCMP on Thursday, April 8, for staying open despite provincial restrictions ordering yoga studios be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Contributed)
Revelstoke yoga class fined for defying COVID-19 orders

The RCMP were called to the Alchemy Studio on April 8

The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #17)
PHOTOS: Prince Philip visited Revelstoke – twice

The prince died April 9 at the age of 99

B.C's COVID-19 dashboard shows the peaks and valleys of cases prior to the record daily report of 132 on April 9, 2021. (Dashboard image)
Interior Health has record day of COVID-19 cases

132 cases reported Friday, April 9, more deaths in Vernon hospital outbreak

Bart and Tracey Larson enjoying a Begbie Cream Ale. The couple have been together for 40 years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
The art of really good beer: Mt. Begbie Brewing celebrates 25 years

Owners Bart and Tracey Larson reflect on their company’s history

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a postelection news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. British Columbia’s opposition Liberals and Greens acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges for Horgan’s government, but they say Monday’s throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province’s economic, health, social and environmental future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP to bring in throne speech in B.C., Opposition wants coherent plan

Farnworth said the budget will include details of government investment in communities and infrastructure

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE - An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher spot than the other three major North American professional sports leagues because seven of 31 teams are based on Canada. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Vancouver Canucks scheduled to practice Sunday, resume games April 16 after COVID outbreak

Canucks outbreak delayed the team’s season by eight games

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod, seen here on April 9, 2021 with four-year-old sister Elena and mom Vanessa, was born with limb differences. The family, including husband/dad Sean McLeod, is looking for a family puppy that also has a limb difference. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. family looking for puppy with limb difference, just like 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy McLeod born as bilateral amputee, now her family wants to find ‘companion’ puppy for her

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.[CDC]
More COVID-19 exposures reported at schools in Kelowna

Interior Health added additional schools and dates to their list of exposures

A vehicle that was driven through the wall of a parkade at Uptown Shopping Centre and into the nearby Walmart on April 9 was removed through another hole in the wall later that night. (Photo via Saanich Police Department and Ayush Kakkar)
Vehicle launched into B.C. Walmart removed following rescue of trapped workers

Crews cut new hole in parkade wall to remove vehicle safely

Four members with Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans were out at Cultus Lake on March 28 and 29 hauling trash out of the waters. (Henry Wang)
PHOTOS: Out-of-town divers remove 100s of pounds of trash from Cultus Lake

Members of Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans hauled out 470 pounds of trash over two days

A Salmon Arm artist worked with talented local fabricators to create an enormous set of steel bighorn sheep horns to greet visitors to Radium Hot Springs. (Village of Radium Hot Springs image)
Salmon Arm locals’ skills bring steel sheep horn sculpture to Radium

Adam Meikle and Idea 64 Projects made the towering horns a reality

Most Read