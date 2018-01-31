Letter: Former volleyball coach leaves lasting impression

Gordon Ianconetti shared this letter with the Review. He wrote it in support of John Campbell’s induction into the B.C. Volleyball Hall of Fame.

Dear Mr. Campbell,

I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on your pending induction into the British Columbia Volleyball Hall of Fame. You are—without question—most deserving of this esteemed honour.

Your leadership and coaching left an indelible impression on me and I am forever grateful for the experience of being on your team. First, you were the person who brought volleyball to Revelstoke and introduced us to this fantastic game. You deserve to be recognized for that alone.

Throughout your career, you were the most eloquent, even-tempered role model one could ask for – and you never gave up on anyone. You encouraged us through good times and bad, and because of you, we were able to capture the provincial championship seven years in a row.

Over the decades, I have talked about you many times with family and friends. Recalling those formative years always makes me smile. It’s been said that people come into our lives “for a reason, a season, or a lifetime”. Well, you came into mine to impart valuable lessons, win several seasons, and provide memories that have lasted a lifetime.

I salute you and thank you for a job extremely well done.

With utmost respect,

Gordon Iaconetti

#23

