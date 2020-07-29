Letter: How many COVID-19 cases are in Revelstoke?

Dear editor,

It has just recently come to my attention that there could be numerous, active COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke. I’d like to know why our local health authority won’t give us updates on these numbers?

I understand the general need for privacy. What I don’t understand is why we must be kept in the dark instead of being alerted so that we can tighten our individual and collective efforts to stop the spread of this insidious virus. My observation is that many locals, and local businesses, have loosened their efforts and perhaps become complacent.

Daily, or at least weekly, updates specific to our town would be helpful.

The rumors are flying about businesses that are now implementing contact tracing initiatives to get on top of outbreaks. Perhaps these are just rumors? I fear that businesses struggling to stay afloat could be further impacted if these rumors persist. A little information from those in the know would help.

Meanwhile, we should all tighten our efforts to stay healthy! Better safe than sorry!

Cathy East,

Revelstoke