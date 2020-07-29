Letter: How many COVID-19 cases are in Revelstoke?

Letter writer says Interior Health should disclose locations for COVID-19 cases

Dear editor,

It has just recently come to my attention that there could be numerous, active COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke. I’d like to know why our local health authority won’t give us updates on these numbers?

READ MORE: Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

I understand the general need for privacy. What I don’t understand is why we must be kept in the dark instead of being alerted so that we can tighten our individual and collective efforts to stop the spread of this insidious virus. My observation is that many locals, and local businesses, have loosened their efforts and perhaps become complacent.

Daily, or at least weekly, updates specific to our town would be helpful.

READ MORE: Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

The rumors are flying about businesses that are now implementing contact tracing initiatives to get on top of outbreaks. Perhaps these are just rumors? I fear that businesses struggling to stay afloat could be further impacted if these rumors persist. A little information from those in the know would help.

Meanwhile, we should all tighten our efforts to stay healthy! Better safe than sorry!

Cathy East,

Revelstoke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Web poll: Should Revelstoke City Council make wearing masks mandatory?

Just Posted

Revelstoke buys new machine to fix pot holes faster

The replacement for an asphalt recycling machine was included in the budget for 2020

Letter: How many COVID-19 cases are in Revelstoke?

Letter writer says Interior Health should disclose locations for COVID-19 cases

Revelstoke firefighters donate $3,000 to Burn Camp

The first time in the camp’s history, the camp was held virtually

Web poll: Should Revelstoke City Council make wearing masks mandatory?

Some communties in Canada are

Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Man taken to hospital after suffering injury on Okanagan trail

Rescue crews responded to the incident at BX Ranch dog park Tuesday afternoon

Migrant workers expatriated after breaching West Kelowna farm’s ‘discriminatory’ policies

Upon their arrival at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries, the workers claim they weren’t allowed to leave

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

Sexist images hurt, like racist symbols, but fewer people care

There are a lot of bad isms in the world. We’re witnessing… Continue reading

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Federal government announces $3 million to support B.C. tech companies

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses

Lack of bees, pollination limiting crop yields across U.S., B.C., study finds

Blueberry crops in B.C. were among those most affected by limited pollination

Most Read