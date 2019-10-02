The Sunnyside Trail was constructed earlier this year. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

LETTER: ‘In no way did we want a conflict’

Mt. Cartier resident responds to The War Over Sunnyside Trail article

Submit your letter to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Dear Editor,

We have to stop the us against them culture that is eroding Revelstoke. In no way did we want a conflict with the Revelstoke Cycling Association-the words “War over Sunnyside” create animosity against the parties involved. The title was not our idea.

We met with the Reviews reporter for almost two hours on issues we had with the application and process. The issues we have with lack of consultation and all the questions we have with wildlife, environment, parking, garbage and waste and just due process in which we ( Mt.Cartier area residents) feel we were left out.

I believe the story he wrote kind of paints our concerns as unimportant and invalid. If there is any chance of a resolution we have to be heard and questions answered honestly, until then it will only get worse.

READ MORE: The war over Sunnyside bike trail

The RCA may want more trails, but it should never outweigh honesty, clean water, environment and inclusiveness of area residents, does the trail really need to be in this location? It doesn’t matter how much work went into planning if it’s not done right it’s really not valid.

You say approval of trail began in 2017 yet the article you take us to, dated April 2018, states that the RCA looking at Sunnyside trail was approved in May 2019.

In none of these articles is there reference to hikers or local residents issues and there is no pubic meeting notice.

We have Revelstoke Mountain Resort building trails, a new adventure park in Greeley is being approved (many kilometres of planned trails) why does the RCA “need” this controversial trail?

I’m sure the $60,000 they spent on this trail could have went to the upkeep on the other trail networks that seem to be neglected or forgotten. It seems like a clean slate is easier then fixing past mistakes, let’s hope Sunnyside doesn’t become another past mistake.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Cycling Association looking at the Sunnyside

It’s sad that, in my opinion, non-biased reporting has become harder and harder to find and the truth rarely sees the light.

This whole Sunnyside fiasco could have been avoided with proper consultation and process but it seems that RCA “needs” trump longtime residents opinions and concerns.

Shame on missing the mark on this, public money should benefit all residents of Revelstoke not just special interest groups and their businesses.

We miss our heritage hiking trail, it’s time to make this right!

The disrespect shown to locals and our natural environment is unprecedented, it will never be the same.

READ MORE: Sunnyside mountain biking trails approved

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REVIEW: Mystic Moonbeam Studio’s The Frog Prince a fairytale for adults
Next story
EDITORIAL: Climate is a global concern

Just Posted

Hungry for Laughs tour coming to Revelstoke supports food bank

The event is Oct. 5 at the performing arts centre

LETTER: ‘In no way did we want a conflict’

Mt. Cartier resident responds to The War Over Sunnyside Trail article

Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 12 degrees

REVIEW: Mystic Moonbeam Studio’s The Frog Prince a fairytale for adults

The unique location added flare to the production

Libertarian candidate drops out of Kootenay-Columbia race

Terry Tiessen says he did not complete his nomination package

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EDITORIAL: Climate is a global concern

Factors in North America and Europe affect pollution in Asia

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

North Okanagan cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. near Armstrong expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

Lane closures in effect in North Okanagan

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

Most Read