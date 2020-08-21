LETTER: Mackenzie Village residents concerned about Hay Rd. development

To the attention of Revelstoke City Council,

As residents of Mackenzie Village for over two years, we are very concerned about the proposed developments that would be further served by Nichol Rd. and would like to have the following issues seriously addressed.

Regarding safety

Nichol Rd. is already in need of repair and, with no sidewalks east of Park Dr., it is very dangerous to walk on the shoulder. Council has formerly been advised of the danger threat particularly to young students due to the absence of safe sidewalks on the hill that runs east from Arrow Heights Elementary School.

Former announcements of the Hay Rd. project stated that sidewalks would be installed on Nichol Rd. commensurate with this development but we see no mention of this in recent reports. Are sidewalks still on the agenda? Is there any intention of imposing a speed limit on Nichol Rd. beyond limiting it to the school time-slot alone?

Regarding traffic volume and noise

Due to the volume of traffic it is virtually impossible for us to sit on our patio and have a conversation–never mind the dust. Much of this noise is due to heavy construction vehicles and lumber trucks that grind up and down the Nichol Rd. hill–all of which is exacerbated by the all season ski-hill cars and noisy buses as well as local regular traffic on the way to various destinations–one of which is the Hay Rd. community. Now, the Hay Rd. proposal ensures even greater flow of traffic on a road that is already overtaxed while serving a vast area that is void of any practical alternative route.

Was an independent traffic survey done? If so, when? What are the results? Can Nichol Rd. possibly serve a larger community than it currently serves without detrimentally increasing the existing volume of traffic? Where exactly is the road going to the proposed golf course? Off Nichol Rd. or Airport Way? Does the proposed traffic circle help reduce traffic volume or increase it? What purpose does it serve other than to increase speed and efficiency? How does any of this address the high traffic problem on Nichol Rd.? What plans have been made that offer a practical alternative to relieve Nichol Rd. from its already overtaxed traffic load?

Regarding quality of life

There are only a handful of permanent residents in phase one of Mackenzie Village and the majority of the condos are owned by absentee landlords. Apparently, the condos were simple above the price range that is affordable to the average citizen. Phase two of Mackenzie Village has never been brought to fruition and there is no indication that it ever will be–at least in the near future. It is still promoted on existing banners as “opening September 2018” but we are still neighbouring a plot of land that looks like a garbage dump.

Is the Hay Rd. project destined to face a similar future? Are the proposed homes really going to be affordable or are we faced with just another group of more investor rentals like Mackenzie Village? Is Arrow Heights Elementary School going to be able to handle the extra load of students?

Editor’s note: The developers of Mackenzie Village were issued a development permit for Phase 2 in the fall of 2019 after the Master Development Agreement for the project was modified.

Regarding aesthetics

We wish to state that we are fully in favour of high-density housing, especially of the two-storey variety, but to plunk such a mini-grouping in the midst of a community where people have invested mainly in modest yet tasteful variety of homes makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. High-density housing is definitely called for in Revelstoke but developers and council should plan its communities with greater care so that the character of the existing subdivision is preserved.

Will council seriously re-examine the damage that such a move will cause when mixing high density with medium density housing in an already established community? Will council further regard the impact of overloading communities that are being served by limited access conduits without offering further options?

Editor’s note: According to the city’s Official Community Plan, the proposed development on Hay Rd. and Grizzly lane is considered a low-density project, as there will be less that 15 housing units per hectare.

We look forward to hearing from you on these issues.

Respectfully,

Kay and Bob Wright

