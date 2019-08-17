Letter: medals available for veterans

Dear Editor,

I would like to inform your readers about two very special medals that are available for our veterans. These are the National Order of the Legion of Honour from France and the Ambassador for Peace Medal from the Republic of Korea.

Our veterans of the Second World War and the Korean War have both fought hard and made tremendous sacrifices and they have both won the greatest level of respect and thanks we can give them. The Government of France is awarding their highest medal to all living Canadian veterans who directly helped to liberate their country between June 6 and Aug. 30, 1944.

The Republic of Korea is presenting its Ambassador for Peace Medal to all Canadian Veterans who participated in the Korean War and its peace keeping operations between 1950 to 1955. Living veterans or the families of veterans who have passed away may be eligible to receive this special medal from Korea. If you are a veteran or know someone that is and who might be eligible for one of these important medals, please contact me. I am an unofficial volunteer who is willing to help you with your application. There is no fee involved.

For more information please contact Mr. Guy Black C/O 515 – 95 Moody Street, Port Moody, BC V3H0H2 or email Korea19501953@yahoo.com and include the subject Veterans Medals.

Thank you,

Guy Black, Recipient of Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation and the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Black works for ICBC and volunteers his time to help veterans.

Previous story
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 14

Just Posted

Salmon Arm senior robbed of credit cards in Walmart parking lot

Thieves took five cards in total

Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud

High 22 degrees

City launched Tech Strategy 2.0

Revelstoke received $100,000 in funding to build on its Technology Strategy project

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 14

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

MLA Clovechok and Kyllo respond on ‘plagiarized’ letters

One constituent wrote the letters are so similar they would get any university student expelled

VIDEO: Langley Ribfest met with protesters

Groups that oppose the event for various reasons plan to be on site each of the three days.

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

PHOTOS: Weapons seized at Portland right-wing rally, counterprotests

Not all who gathered Saturday were with right-wing groups or antifa

Sea-to-Sky Gondola in B.C. likely out of commission until 2020

Sea to Sky Gondola carries between 1,500 and 3,000 people every day during the summer season

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

Good morning bats! Salmon Arm office receives surprise visit by winged critters

Pair of bats found huddled together on wall in the sun outside downtown office

Retrieved body from Okanagan Lake identified as missing kayaker

Zygmunt Janiewicz had been missing since May and was recovered Aug. 10

Shuswap tow truck operator sees high number of collisions this summer

Drivers encouraged to “loosen up behind the wheel, smarten up and read the road”

Paddleboard festival coming soon to Kalamalka Lake

Wildfire smoke got in the way of last year’s event, but conditions look better this summer

Most Read