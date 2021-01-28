LETTER: New roundabout needs better signage

The exit to Highway 1 needs to be more clearly marked

Dear editor,

I was recently sitting at the entrance to the Akolkolex FSR and over the spread of 45 minutes was approached by two vehicles. Both were looking for Highway 1 so I redirected them back to the roundabout. I subsequently checked out the signage that the city has placed entering in and out of the roundabout and think it is inadequate if you were a tourist passing through town. The sign entering the roundabout might seem obvious but if you’re distracted it’s gone.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s newest roundabout opens on Victoria Rd.

The small maple leaf emblem below Townley St. would fit with a minimalist’s ideal but when in traffic you want something that shouts out “HIGHWAY 1 THIS WAY”.

The previous intersection had a catch basin sign further along on 4th St. to pick up the stragglers. Put it back.

If we have confused drivers in the off season, what will it be like in August?

-Donald Pegues, Revelstoke

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letters