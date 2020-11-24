Letter to the editor.

LETTER: New signs not a good use of RMI money

There are other more pressing things we need in Revelstoke

A while ago I wrote a letter regarding that gargantuan contract with Cygnus Design, (Google them, they’re pretty slick) for a sum of $3.8 M, for new wayfinding signs. That sum was later reduced to $3.2 M , and would be spread over six years. Only the first phase, for $550,000, would be covered by the Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI).

(Editor’s note: Though the overall plan for the wayfinding project was approved by council, each phase will be approved one by one and a separate budget is created for each.)

Resort communities in British Columbia that participate in collecting the Municipal and Regional District Tax, (MRDT) qualify to receive RMI monies. MRDT replaces the old Hotel Tax.

At the time of my first letter, I urged the City of Revelstoke and city council to not treat this money as merely some lottery windfall, but to treat it with the respect it deserves. It’s tax money and it’s a part of the public purse. (As a side note, I recently was speaking with a city councillor. We talked about the big ticket wayfinding tab and it was suggested that I “needed to get off that horse”. It was also inferred, that because the tax revenue came from out-of-towners, that perhaps it was not such a sin to be so frivolous with it).

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council approves potentially million dollar signage project

In my previous letter, I had suggested maybe some of that money could be used for some long overdue infrastructure, like an updated sewage treatment plant , for example. Especially given three new hotels, two new subdivisions and employees residences all coming online in the very near future. I get it that such projects aren’t that sexy, or aren’t fully understood and appreciated.

We recently opened a new traffic circle. The work was awarded to a company that promised to be done in September. They were paid $250,000 more than a local company.

(Editor’s note: We were not able to confirm this amount as it was not included in the report to council when the contract was awarded, though Jake Jay Construction came in second after the Negotiated Request for Proposal submissions were evaluated.)

There was no performance clause that penalized the company for being late. Near the end of construction, a city planner thought it would be swell if we could get the same kind of lights he had experienced in Whistler. $300,000 upgrade, thankfully turned down.

(Editor’s note: We were unable to confirm if any such request for lighting was made. And do not have information about late penalties for the contractor.)

Who’s money are we spending? $250,000 plus $300,000. See how quickly it starts to add up? Anyone else having a problem with this?

READ MORE: Contract awarded for $5 million traffic circle, construction to begin soon

So let’s talk about something that might grab the attention of city hall, city council and taxpayers.

In Revelstoke we are blessed with a phenomenal group of doctors. Anyone can get a family doctor. Anyone needing care can be attended to fairly quickly. You might even say we are “over doctored”, nice problem to have.

However, anyone requiring specialized imagery, such as a CAT scan or an MRI, has to go out of town. The nearest CAT scan is in Salmon Arm. It’s 115 kms west of here. On dry pavement it’s one hour and fifteen minutes driving time. If it’s midnight in a blinding snowstorm, it’s more than two hours at best, if the highway is open.

What if your loved one is a stroke victim? Does two or three hours cut it? What if a CAT scan doesn’t cut it, and you need an MRI? Well now you’re going on to Vernon, or Kelowna or Kamloops. Might it be already too late? Anyone think maybe Revelstoke and the Queen Victoria Hospital should have those amenities?

Here’s the thing. We beckon for the world to come to Revelstoke. We seem to want to be a Mecca for adrenaline and high performance pursuits. It’s all very alluring and exciting. But don’t get seriously hurt or sick while you’re here, because there’s little we can do for you. You’re best bet might be a helicopter ride to somewhere else.

If you’re a resident in Revelstoke, and your health concerns outgrow the capacity of the Queen Victoria Hospital to care for you, you may have to consider moving to Vernon or Kelowna, just to be close enough to the care you need. Hands in the air for those of you that have had your world turned upside down because the care for your loved one doesn’t exist in Revelstoke? Or hands in the air if you are of a certain age, and because of your medical history, you’ve had to move, or know you have to move?

So with medical care, you might suggest that the province or the federal government is responsible. Does anyone reading this really believe that Ottawa or Victoria is tuned into what Revelstoke needs? Does anyone believe that a six year plan for $3.8 M could put a dent in some of our medical facility shortfalls. Perhaps the province and the feds would match our funds. Now all of sudden we’ve got $10 M. The City of Revelstoke is a significant stakeholder in the continued welfare of it’s citizens and of it’s visitors. Maybe it could be a trailblazer in this very important concern.

(Editor’s note: There are restrictions on what RMI funds can be used for. According to the province projects have to result in: increased resort activities and amenities, increased visitation and visitor activity, increased private investment, increased employment in the community, increased tourism contribution to the local economy, increased municipal tax revenue and/or diversification of municipal tax base and revenue.)

Getting back to city hall, city council, and the apparent disregard for the public purse. Wayfinding is a fancy name for street signs. That’s all. Say it out loud, “We’re going to spend $3.2 M on new street signs”. It’s interesting to note that when the initial $3.8 M tab was announced, no one in the room batted an eye. One councillor did wonder if the new signs were gold plated.

If much needed medical equipment and technicians are too daunting a reality for those on the money levers, maybe just some common sense, some fiscal prudence, simple respect for the public purse is what’s needed. As an example, former Mayor Dave Raven used in part, RMI funds to construct a sidewalk along Nichol Rd., between Airport Way and Park Drive, so that elementary aged school children didn’t have to share space on a roadway with resort visitors excited about a snow day. Wow, a safe place for your kids to walk to school, with RMI funds. Another sidewalk will be needed along Nichol to hook up the stretch between Hay Rd. and Park Drive. RMI funds anybody?

We need a city hall and council to be laser beamed focus on what is really important in this little mountain town. COVID-19 is going to bring a ton of new challenges we don’t even know about. There are lots of underfunded issues that should be miles above a yellow brick road and gold plated street signs. Get real. This is Revelstoke, not Whistler or Banff. Isn’t it ironic that the focus of the new wayfinding signs, is REVELSTOKE. It’s an homage to the old railway station, our railway heritage. It’s a real town, with real hardworking people. Give us some respect. And sorry councillor, I’m staying on that horse until you and your colleagues can demonstrate the public purse demands and deserves respect. Period.

Brian Tobin

Revelstoke

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Revelstoke wayfinding plan signs, approved at a Feb. 11, 2020 council meeting.

Revelstoke wayfinding plan signs, approved at a Feb. 11, 2020 council meeting.

Previous story
Jocelyn’s Jottings: What I stand for

Just Posted

On Nov. 24, Ray’s Butcher Shop closed due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. (Photo via Facebook)
Third Revelstoke business closes due to COVID-19 exposure

Ray’s Butcher shop had a staff member test positive

Letter to the editor.
LETTER: New signs not a good use of RMI money

There are other more pressing things we need in Revelstoke

BC Transit is replacing older diesel buses in Revelstoke and the Shuswap with new light-duty gasoline buses. (Submitted/BC Transit)
BC Transit replacing buses in Revelstoke and Shuswap

The new light-duty buses will run on gasoline, replacing older diesel buses

Revelstoke Options for Sexual Health Clinic will be closed for two weeks. (Photo via Facebook)
Revelstoke OPT clinic closes temporarily due to spike in COVID cases

The clinic usually operates on Wednesday evenings

(File)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: What I stand for

I recently made a mistake. Though I strive to get it right… Continue reading

The Animal Food Bank is asking for donations as the pandemic continues and the holidays approach. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Okanagan Animal Food Bank in need of donations as pandemic continues

The Animal Food Bank provides food for any domestic pet in need

There are numerous ways the municipality can use the money, granted by the province. Black Press file photo.
Town of Princeton gets $1 million in COVID relief

Funds to offset affects of pandemic on municipal revenues and operations

BC Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring is asking parents of school-aged children to encourage the wearing of masks when possible in schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Letter: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools

BCTF President Teri Mooring asks parents to talk with children about wearing masks in school

(Pixabay)
All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules

Prior announcement had said everything except spin, HIIT and hot yoga could remain open

Representatives of Vernon Rotary Clubs, starting left: Angela Yablonski (Vernon Rotary), Dustin Stadnyk (Kalamalka Rotary), and Michael Wardlow (Silver Star Rotary) present the proceeds from fall fundraising to Anna Dawyd and Laurie Postill (Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail) to help create the Northern Gateway to Okanagan Rail Trail. (Contributed)
Rail Trail boosted by North Okanagan Rotary Clubs

More than $7,400 raised to develop gateway at Kilometre Zero

A colourful inflatable igloo is a new addition to Vernon Winter Carnival 2021, if the multi-day event can proceed amid health regulations. (Vernon Winter Carnival photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival still hoping to light up 2021 amid COVID-19

Event gets support from city in attempts to continue while navigating health regulations

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters from Prince George via Zoom conference, Nov. 24, 2020. MLAs are being sworn in for the legislature session this week, many of them also by video. (B.C. legislature)
B.C. Liberal leadership contest will wait for election post-mortem

Interim leader set to face NDP on payments for COVID-19

McDonald’s at 155 Hollywood Road N in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna McDonald’s reopens after closure due to COVID-19 exposure

The restaurant shut down on Monday for a thorough cleaning and sanitization after a staff member tested positive for the virus

Landmark GRand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
New COVID-19 protocols temporarily close Kelowna theatres

Kelowna Cineplex and Landmark 10 are part of the latest health regulations in limiting events

Most Read