Conservation and Policy Campaigner Charlotte Dawe looking at a tree set to be logged in Argonaut Creek. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)

Conservation and Policy Campaigner Charlotte Dawe looking at a tree set to be logged in Argonaut Creek. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)

LETTER: Old growth forests are worth more standing than they are logged

In response to ‘We need practical not emotional solutions’ letter

Dear editor,

Please see below a response regarding Argonaut, caribou, and old growth.

Caribou will use recently logged areas to access lichen on fallen limbs and trees, but only until they are buried in the next heavy snowfall. Tree lichens only grow in mature or old forests. Logging not only eliminates the caribou’s winter food source for at least 80-100 years, but puts them at greater risk of predation.

READ MORE: Province halts logging north of Revelstoke over caribou concerns

Mountain caribou have adapted to avoid predators by living in small groups and spreading themselves out across the landscape in old growth ecosystems and migrating elevationally to avoid predators and capitalize on food sources.

In early winter they are in low elevation old growth cedar hemlock stands where weather hearty foods like Falsebox can be found.

In late winter, they move up into old Engelmann spruce-Subalpine fir where they use the deep snowpack to access tree lichens.

Putting logging roads and cutblocks throughout their habitat brings in species that are adapted to young forests like elk, moose and deer.

This in turn, brings in predators that would have never been there before.

We have fundamentally transformed these ecosystems through logging and other human activities. Due to logging there is nearly three times more young forest in the Revelstoke-Shuswap than under historic natural disturbance regimes.

In the larger inland temperate rainforest region 27 per cent of the forested landscape is made up of cutblocks.

It’s well documented that as industrial disturbances like logging increase, caribou populations plummet.

There is no meaningful legislation protecting old growth forests, but there are protections for caribou.

Expanding these protections into the future will be critical to the health of these forests and species like goshawk, fishers, wolverines, grizzly bears and flying squirrels.

Maintaining large tracts of old growth forests in places like Argonaut Creek is the most effective way to reduce predation risk and provide forage opportunities for caribou and habitat for old growth reliant species.

The old dogma about old growth forests being carbon emitters is largely false. Old growth forests and in particular Interior Cedar Hemlocks of the inland temperate rainforest are incredibly important for carbon. These forests play a critical role in carbon storage and sequestration.

READ MORE: North Columbia Environmental Society votes in favour of joining Wildsight

One UNBC study from the Inland Temperate Rainforest (ITR) in the Robson Valley found that total forest carbon storage in ITR forests was similar to Coastal rainforests, which are considered to be amongst the most carbon rich forests in the world. The study also found that once clearcut these forests lose nearly four-fifths of their carbon. Much of that carbon is stored in living trees but also large downed trees, and soils which are disturbed or removed once logged.Landscapes dominated by intact mature and old forests often store several times as much carbon as intensively managed logged forest landscapes.

Beyond carbon, old growth forests are critical for water, for caribou, flying squirrels, bull-trout, lichens, birds and us. The old growth forests of the inland temperate rainforest are non-renewable because they have taken hundreds, if not thousands of years to develop, and these forests often produce their own unique micro climates.

As the research of Dr. Suzanne Simard’s research shows, in these primary forests, there’s complex partnerships happening among all of the forest parts, there’s competition, there’s negotiation and there’s symbiotic relationship among trees, plants and fungi which form partnerships to help share water and nutrients. You can remove some of the parts of a forest and it will survive, unfortunately much of the logging and forestry we do in B.C. removes all of the parts.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Old growth forests are worth more standing than they are logged. Places like Argonaut Creek deserve protection and for far too long these forests have only been valued for timber production. It’s time for some leadership from the province. It’s time for our ecosystems to be valued, it’s time to stop logging our old and nonrenewable globally unique forests.

For the wild,

Eddie Petryshen

Conservation Specialist

Wildsight

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LettersOpinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Leading by example

Just Posted

Conservation and Policy Campaigner Charlotte Dawe looking at a tree set to be logged in Argonaut Creek. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
LETTER: Old growth forests are worth more standing than they are logged

In response to ‘We need practical not emotional solutions’ letter

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Local doctor ‘very concerned’ as Revelstoke becomes COVID-19 hotspot

Interior Health issued a public health warning for Revelstoke on Jan. 5

Charlotte Blundell is creating stained-glass pride flags for people to display in their windows in Revelstoke. (Submitted/Charlotte Blundell)
Creating a rainbow: Revelstoke artist crafting stained-glass LGBTQ flags

Charlotte Blundell wants to give people and businesses a symbol of identity, allyship and inclusion

Mt. Begbie is Revelstoke’s iconic peak. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives #4568)
Mt. Begbie protection possibly a stepping stone for new Revelstoke land-use plans

Logging is still permitted on the mountain

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Big horn sheep licking the salt on the roads on Highway 97 in Olalla. Ministry of Transportation has placed salt stations above the highway to deter this from happening. (Fred Allison Facebook)
VIDEO: Bighorn sheep find road salt irresistible in the Okanagan

Salt lick stations, fencing and dog hair used to deter the sheep from licking roads

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Country music artist Aaron Goodvin is one of the performers in the Sakamoto Agency’s 100 Homes: Concert Connections series. (Contributed)
Music promoter arranges concerts for care homes

Sakamoto Agency organizing series of free pre-recorded concerts for care homes across Canada

An apartment is proposed for the corner of Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard. (City map)
Apartment proposed for North Okanagan lots

Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard could also see a roundabout in the future

A total of 17 staff and five residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Vernon and District Association for Community Living, or Venture Training, according to Executive Director Ryan Cucheron Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Google image)
22 positive COVID-19 cases at Vernon’s Venture Training

17 staff, five residents tested positive at the agency which offers programs for people with disabilities

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

Most Read