LETTER: Palmer shouldn’t pit CSRD and city against each other

‘I see no benefit whatsoever… in attempting to create an “us against them” mentality’-resident

I really object to the tone taken by the “columnist” last week entitled A War Has Begun.

This person is described as a local government consultant who explores “non-traditional” methods to helping towns and cities perform better. Apparently using inflammatory and confrontational language is one of his non-traditional methods.

READ MORE: A War has Begun: City of Revelstoke vs. Regional District Area B

“A war of taxpayer against taxpayer”, he says. I am a resident of the city and like everyone else, have friends in the regional district. I see no benefit whatsoever to anyone in attempting to create an “us against them” mentality. As to the issue prompting this letter, the regional director wishing to remove building inspection, I support the mayor’s decision and feel anything else would be a step backward.

-Candy Delvin, Revelstoke resident

READ MORE: LETTER: In response to Palmer's 'A war has begun'

 

