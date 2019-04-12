LETTER: Peaceful protest is a democratic right

Teachers prepare students to participate in democracy

Dear Editor:

Tom Fletcher didn’t let facts interfere with his March 29 rant on climate action.

Peaceful protest is a democratic right to inform governments of citizens’ concerns. Teachers prepare our children to participate in society, including expressing frustration with our government’s failure to address climate change.

READ MORE: B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

READ MORE: LETTERS: Student demand to stop carbon fuel use can’t be achieved

The oil and gas industry doesn’t need to protest; it spends millions lobbying to gain billions in tax breaks through meetings behind closed doors.

There are realistic alternatives to oil and gas. With political will we can eliminate our use of oil and gas within a decade just as the Americans put a man on the moon within a decade of JFK’s challenge.

Last week, at Selkirk College, Robert Gray, a forestry consultant told students that without transformative action on climate change, in 20 years, there won’t be a forest industry in B.C. One hundred and forty thousand jobs are at risk.

Robert M. Macrae

Castlegar

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horses belong on Okanagan Rail Trail

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: mainly sunny then increasing cloudiness

High 11 degrees

New taxi company coming to Revelstoke

Howard’s Taxi expects to be operational by early next week

Revelstoke roads and weather: avalanche work planned on Highway 1

One hour closures expected

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Teen’s drug OD death at Kelowna’s Centre of Gravity festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Okanagan-raised songstress ROYAL releases video featuring Riverdale cast

“Vessel” is the lead track from Heart of Shadows, and the single recently crossed over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Okanagan homeless man back on the streets after brief shelter

After being housed for four months, Maurice living in Lake Country is now homeless again

Three thefts in three days at South Okanagan café

Three break and enters, including two in one night, over a span of three days

Okanagan pet store raises paws for assistance dogs

On Saturday, April 27, volunteers and pets from Paw Prints Rescue will be on site at Vernon Total Pet to meet anyone interested in adopting a pet

LETTER: Peaceful protest is a democratic right

Teachers prepare students to participate in democracy

Stormy Daniels, the porn star caught in Trump controversy, coming to Kamloops

The porn star who wrote tell-all on Trump will visit Kamloops for a meet-and-greet event

Cyclist sent to hospital after being hit in Kelowna

The accident happened around 9:10 a.m. Friday morning

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

Most Read