LETTER: Phone scam has become annoying

Summerland woman has had repeated calls about refund

Dear Editor:

I’ve had frequent phone calls from an outfit that says that I had a PC service contract with them in the past and that this outfit will take $299.95 out of my bank account for automatic renewal unless I respond.

These same calls have come from a different phone number each time.

READ ALSO: Phone scam targets Summerland resident

READ ALSO: RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in Okanagan

Out of curiosity, I called one of those numbers and a foreign-sounding voice told me that I’d get a refund, and all I had to do was give the caller my email address.

Of course, I didn’t do this, and I also talked to my bank manager.

This threatened sum of money could not automatically be taken out of my account.

What the caller probably wanted was my email address so that my computer could be hacked.

Please report this scam. Sometimes I have had calls as early as 6 a.m., and I saw that one of the calls came from the island of Grenada.

This has become tediously annoying!

Marilyn Hansen

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pawsative Pups: To crate or not to crate

Just Posted

Cloudy in Revelstoke today

High one degree

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Making sense of a sentence: Revelstoke man given 18 months house arrest for sexual assault

Victims’ services worker says community should continue talking about sexual assault

25th Annual Community Christmas Dinner coming up and volunteers are needed

Everyone is invited to participate

Sorcerer Lodge in Golden recognized as first Whitebark Pine Friendly Ski Area in Canada

A celebration is happening Nov. 21 at Mt. Begbie Brewery

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

South Okanagan crews ready for winter road maintenance

Not all roads in the region will be cleared at the same rate

Salmon Arm women bring soccer to girls in Kenyan village

Cultural disconnections melt away with learning and laughter

Vandals on ATV damage outdoor skating rink in Shuswap

Damage delays preparations for ice surface in community park

Tent city in Kelowna a saftey concern as winter approaches

B.C. law states a municipality cannot prohibit all public spaces from use as a temporary shelter

LETTER: Phone scam has become annoying

Summerland woman has had repeated calls about refund

Columbia River Treaty: ‘It is going to get tough’

B.C. negotiator tells Nelson meeting that talks are cordial, so far

Summerland Festival of Lights will have schedule changes

Fireworks will begin earlier in the evening on Friday, Nov. 29

Most Read